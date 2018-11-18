How to Get Alakazam in Pokemon Let’s Go

If you’re looking to find out how to obtain one of the most powerful psychic type Pokemon in all of Pokemon Let’s Go then you’re in the right spot.

Alakazam is the evolved form of Kadabra who is an evolved form of Abra. Abra and Kadabra are both obtainable in the wild, despite Abra being a tough capture. What players might be wondering is how to make their Kadabra take the next step and evolve into Alakazam.

While Kadabra is a strong Pokemon on its own it truly shines when it evolves into Alakazam as it gains a lot more power and essentially becomes one of, if not the strongest Pokemon in all of generation one.

To do this you will need to trade your Kadabra as the only for him to evolve is through a trade. Once you do this the person on the receiving end will see your Kadabra evolve into Alakazam which will then require them to trade him back and give you an Alakazam.

While this method is easy it does require you to know somebody else who owns Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu or Eevee and you need them to also own a Nintendo Switch Online account.

If you’re lucky you might be able to find somebody willing to help you online through Reddit or GameFAQs. The online Pokemon community is usually really helpful so just create a new thread or find an existing one with people looking to make the same trades as you.

To trade with somebody you’ll need to press X, go to Communicate, click Play With Others, decided whether you are playing local or over the internet and then choose Link Trade with the same link code as the other player.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee are out now on Nintendo Switch. If you’re looking to become more immersed with the game you might want to check out the PokeBall Plus which will also get you a free Mew.

