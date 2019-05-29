Pokemon Sleep: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pokemon Sleep is a brand new game that will use the sleep habits of players to function, according to the Pokemon Press Conference 2019.

The Pokemon Company President and CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara said that the mission statement of The Pokemon Company was to enrich both the real world and the virtual world with Pokemon characters. With Pokemon Sleep, they aim to turn not only walking but sleeping into entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know.

1. The Game Uses Sleep to Affect Gameplay

Announcement 3⃣ What if you could continue training your Pokémon…even in your sleep? 💤 In 2016, Pokémon GO turned the simple act of walking into entertainment, making the entire world into a game. We’re about to do it again, Trainers—this time, for sleeping. — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Pokemon Sleep uses time sleeping and time waking up to affect gameplay, according to Ishihara. The actual game itself wasn’t shown off during the conference.

The game is being primarily developed by Select Button, the developers behind the mobile game Pokemon: Magikarp Jump.

The game is coming sometime in 2020.

2. The Developer Behind Pokemon GO Is Helping Create the Game

We’re excited to team up with @NintendoAmerica and @NianticLabs again on this new addition. While you wait for more info, try to catch one of the special sleeping Snorlax appearing in #PokemonGO to celebrate! Don’t wait too long, or they might wake up… — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Pokemon GO Developer Niantic will help with some of the gameplay for Pokemon Sleep.

Niantic CEO John Hanke said during the conference that the idea is to give players the energy to embark on their daily Pokemon GO adventures. The game rewards good sleep habits as part of a healthy lifestyle. He said that more info will be released in the future.

To celebrate the announcement, special sleeping Snorlax will appear in Pokemon GO according to a blog post from Niantic.

3. The Game Uses the Pokemon Go Plus +

⬇️ Pokémon GO Plus + Details ⬇️ ☀️ Use it as a Pokémon GO Plus during the day.

🌙 Put it next to your pillow at night to track your time sleeping.

🎮 It sends this sleep information to your smartphone via Bluetooth. #PokemonGOPlusPlus — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

The game is using the newly announced Pokemon Go Plus +.

The device can be used as a standard Pokemon Go Plus for Pokemon GO. When using it in conjunction with Pokemon Sleep, you put it on the bed and it will track info about your sleep. It has an embedded accelerometer and sends info to your phone via Bluetooth.

A price has not been announced yet.

4. Could This Be the Successor of Nintendo’s Quality of Life Initiative?

In January 2014, the late President of Nintendo Satoru Iwata announced the Quality of Life initiative. The initiative included a non-wearable sleep sensor that gave you reports in the morning on how well you slept, according to Nintendo Wire.

In February 2016, Iwata’s successor, Tatsumi Kimishima, announced that the company had no plans to release the device, according to Wired. However, he said that the company remained committed to studying and expanding the project.

In June 2018, the Quality of Life initiative was cancelled, according to Japanese news site The Nikkei (via Nintendo Wire).

5. Here Are All the Other Big Pokemon Announcements

Announcement 4⃣ Dreaming of becoming a Pokémon master? This is your time! Get ready for Pokémon Masters, a new game that allows you to battle alongside your favorite Pokémon Trainers from the main series RPGs. #PokemonMasters pic.twitter.com/RNFxswsDFp — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

Pokemon Masters was also announced at the conference. The game includes all of your favorite Pokemon trainers and their Pokemon from past core Pokemon titles. From the gameplay trailer shown, the game seems to involve 3V3 Pokemon battles. The game is launching calendar year 2019 on Android and iOS. The Pokemon Company will reveal more details about the game next month.

Detective Pikachu is coming to the Nintendo Switch, though it has not been confirmed yet if this is a brand new game or a port.

Announcement 1⃣ Can’t wait to keep sleuthing with #DetectivePikachu? Plans are under way to bring this crime-solving Pikachu to Nintendo Switch! The details of this game are still a mystery…so keep checking back here for more clues. 🔎⚡️ pic.twitter.com/286PFCGYaR — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

The conference also announced Pokemon Home, a brand new cloud-based service that connects to Pokemon Bank, Pokemon GO and the Pokemon games on Switch to bring over your Pokemon from those adventures. With the service, you can trade Pokemon anytime and anywhere with a smartphone, according to Junichi Masuda. The service is coming in early 2020.

Welcome home, Trainers. Introducing Pokémon HOME, a cloud service that will work with Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices, allowing you to bring over the Pokémon that you’ve shared adventures with throughout your journey. #PokemonHOME pic.twitter.com/fAlodMrRzh — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 29, 2019

