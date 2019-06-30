How To Fix a Blank Map in ‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’

If you’re playing Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and you can’t do much in your area because of a blank map, it could either mean that you’re in a rural area that isn’t well mapped yet or your game is experiencing a bug. If it’s the latter issue, there are a few things you can do to try to make inns, greenhouses, and spawns appear.

First, just try closing out of the game completely. Turn off your location setting on your phone and then turn it back on. Make sure the “high sensitivity” feature is on if that’s an option. Also try turning the WiFi and Bluetooth settings off and on. For some players, the issue comes up when their phone is having trouble determining their location. So if you restart the phone or the game a few times, sometimes that’s all it takes to make the map start working again.

Players have also recommended that if you’re on Android, clear the Google Play Services cache from the apps.

For iPhones, simply restarting the phone might be enough to fix the issue.

This issue has also occurred for players on Pokemon Go, so it’s not unusual for a Niantic game. You may have to force close the game on your phone and then reopen it. In worst-case scenarios, you may need to uninstall the game and reinstall it. But most of the time that’s not needed. Try restarting your phone (or the app) multiple times or even waiting a couple hours and trying again before uninstalling and reinstalling.

Others have said this can happen if you didn’t choose to download all the assets from the game. This process can take a while, so make sure you’re on WiFi when you do this. In fact, Wizards Unite just recently released new assets to download, so if you’re experiencing a blank map for the first time, try looking for a new option to download more assets. (If you don’t know how to download assets, just tap the suitcase icon at the bottom of the map view, then tap on the gears in the upper left. Scroll down until you see a tab called “Download all assets” and tap it to begin downloading. Make sure you’re on WiFi first.)

