NBA 2K20 Trailer Gives First Look at Kawhi, Kyrie & More

The dog days of Summer are here which means it’s the perfect time for new NBA 2K20 news to drop.

There was a lot of shuffling around of big stars in the NBA this offseason with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George joining the Clippers, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant going to the Nets and Russell Westbrook being traded to the Rockets.

This new trailer gives us our first look at all of the new players with their new teams all while covered in buckets of sweat.

It’s hard not to be pumped up for what the future holds for 2K as now online games won’t only be filled with the Warriors but now you’ll be able to play a much wider variety of teams as there’s no one defined super team.

Anthony Davis is 2K20’s cover star so he was featured heavily, along with his new teammate LeBron James as they work together to get the Lakers back to the playoffs.

It will be a tough task as they might not even be the best team in Los Angeles with the Clippers also picking up two superstars.

Keep in mind this is more of a cinematic trailer rather than a gameplay one so if you’re looking for new things that have debuted in NBA 2K20 then this isn’t where you’re going to find that.

2K did reveal that the MyGM mode is being completely revamped and released a blog post in late July detailing the plethora of changes there.

However, the bread and butter of 2K has become the Park and ProAm modes and we’re still waiting on the developers to tell us just what has changed in that regard.

As we approach our September release, we expect to learn more about what’s new with the upcoming title and if it’s worth picking up the new installment.

NBA 2K20 will be available on September 6, 2019 for $59.99 on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

See Also