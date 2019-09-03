HyperX Cloud Orbit S Wired Gaming Headset Review

Specs

• Audeze planar magnetic drivers

• Waves Nx fully immersive 3D audio

• Waves Nx head tracking technology2

• Advanced audio customization

• Detachable noise cancellation mic with pop filter

• Three detachable cable options

• Onboard audio and mic controls

• Multi-device compatibility

• Microphone Element: Electret condenser microphone

• Microphone Polar Pattern: Uni-directional

• Battery Life: Analog 3.5-mm mode (10-hours)

HyperX continues to produce a string of durable and efficient headsets that are perfect for gaming and everyday computer activities. Their latest array of wearable hardware comes in the form of the “Cloud Orbit” line, which offers two quality variations – the Cloud Orbit and Cloud Orbit S. The Cloud Orbit S is most certainly the more powerful of the two (as evidenced by its higher price tag and extra feature set). After spending a few weeks with HyperX’s latest piece of headset hardware, this reviewer has come away with extremely positive impressions.

The HyperX Cloud Orbit S is without a doubt one of the best performing headsets on the market today. Such high praise is due in part to two noteworthy mechanics – the 3D audio feature and mind-blowing head tracking technology. Donning this sleek headset allows you to move your head in either direction and have the audio move between either side. It feels amazing to pick up on the audio moving all the way to the left headphone and vice versa. The HyperX Cloud Orbit S has amazing head-tracking capabilities that offer total immersion, especially in the realm of hours-long gaming sessions. With the assistance of 3D audio settings, this headset sounds as amazing as advertised.

From a physical standpoint, the Cloud Orbit S looks quite impressive. It sticks to a gray and black color scheme, plus its sturdy structure and comfortable feel keep it being a heavy eyesore. Keeping the Cloud Orbit S on during its full 10-hour battery lifecycle is no issue – you’ll enjoy your gaming marathons and laptop binge-watching activities in peace with the best audio possible. When you’re prepared to hop online and verbally engage with your buddies, the Cloud Orbit S’ detachable mic comes in amazingly clear. All in all, the Cloud Orbit S sounds quite clear while you’re speaking and immersing yourself in the game at hand.

Pros:

The 3D audio and head tracking technology puts this headset on the highest tier of quality

The removable mic offers clear sounding audio and reduces plenty of bothersome outside audio

The 10-hour battery life is commendable

Cons:

None to speak of

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

