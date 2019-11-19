Dead by Daylight Cursed Legacy New Survivor & Killer Revealed

Before 2019 wraps up, BHVR has one more chapter to squeeze out for Dead by Daylight and the new killer and survivor were both unveiled through a new trailer on November 19.

After a teaser seemed to indicate the new killer would be related to the Spirit in one way or another, it looks like that has more or less been confirmed with the new trailer.

In the new chapter trailer, officially titled Cursed Legacy, we see a woman on a motorcycle, named Kimura Yui, who will enter the game as the new survivor. She is being hunted by the new killer, who appears to be some sort of demon in a mask. His official name is the Oni and he’s easily one of the most fearsome-looking killers we’ve seen in the game so far.

As with every chapter, there is also a new map and this one is called the Sanctum of Wrath.

This new chapter is currently on track for a December release date which means we’re just a few weeks away from seeing it his the PTR.

Once the chapter hits the PTR we’ll be able to get an in-depth look at how the new killer and survivor perform and more importantly, we’ll get to see the perks for each of them.

As with every survivor, they simply become a cosmetic once you unlock the teachable perks, so chapters end up being largely defined by the performance of its killer. With the Spirit currently being one of the strongest killers in the game, it’ll be interesting to see where the Oni falls on the tier list.

We’ll keep you posted on when the PTR becomes available, so in the meantime, we can still speculate about all the new things coming to the game in the near future.

Dead by Daylight is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

