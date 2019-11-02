All Confirmed Classes For Diablo 4

After what feels like years of rumors, Blizzard finally dropped the curtain on Diablo 4 and so far it’s looking like it was worth the wait.

The fourth installment in the tentpole Blizzard franchise will be a return to the darker and shadowy roots that the series was established with.

Also returning are some familiar classes from over the years, and one of them will make fans of Diablo 2 very happy.

The developers have said there will be a total of five classes at launch and during BlizzCon 2019, they were able to confirm what three of them would be.

What Classes Are in Diablo 4?

Those three confirmations include the Druid, Barbarian, and Sorceress. That leaves two more that will be announced in the time leading up to the game, but all we can do in the meantime is speculate.

There are several possibilities we can consider here, so it’ll be interesting to see what Blizzard eventually settles on.

Some possibilities are the Necromancer, Paladin, Amazon, Monk, and even the Witch Doctor.

There’s also a chance that Blizzard will create a whole new class for the game, which would be refreshing to see so players don’t know what to expect.

Diablo IV Official Gameplay TrailerDiablo IV is the newest incarnation of the genre defining ARPG players have come to know and love. Hellish new features, brutal challenges, and an indisputable return to darkness lie at the core of our hard work. Take a glimpse into the terror that awaits. Follow us: http://www.twitter.com/Diablo Like us: http://www.facebook.com/Diablo Visit our site: http://www.diablo.com/ 2019-11-01T18:18:21.000Z

We can also expect these five classes to expand through expansion packs and DLC, as we’ve seen happen in the past.

There are plenty of new things in Diablo 4, such as mounts and monsters, just to name a couple, so a new class would be greatly appreciated by the community.

We’re still a while out from actually getting our hands on the game, as the developers have confirmed it will still be a while before it actually releases, so we’re sure there’s still a lot about the game that we don’t know as of yet.

Diablo 4 will be releasing for PS4, Xbox One and PC eventually.

