Will Diablo 4 Release For Nintendo Switch?

After fumbling during BlizzCon 2018 with the announcement of Diablo: Immortal, a mobile game, Blizzard righted the ship by unveiling Diablo 4 this year.

Fans were no doubt impressed by what they saw in what will be the fourth entry in the long-running franchise. Blizzard went pretty in-depth with a lot of what to expect with the title, including a deep dive into the three confirmed classes, a look at some of the world events, and even revealing some storyline beats.

Although we don’t have a definitive release date locked down, we do know what platforms Diablo 4 is currently being developed for.

Will Diablo 4 Be Coming To The Nintendo Switch?

Blizzard explained Diablo 4 is being developed for PS4, Xbox One and PC, curiously leaving the Nintendo Switch off the list of confirmed platforms.

It’s an interesting decision given the fact Blizzard has shown a willingness to put games on the platform, as the excellent Diablo 3 port is there, and Overwatch just arrived on the console in October.

Overwatch 2 will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch so it’s not like Blizzard has just forgotten about Nintendo suddenly, but there’s likely something more going on behind the scenes as to why this decision was made.

Keep in mind, Diablo 3 and Overwatch both came to the Switch years after they arrived on other platforms, so that could be the case again here.

We’re sure Blizzard will have to address this omission in the future sometime, but the decision might have to do with the fact Diablo 4 appears to be more graphically intense than its predecessor was.

Diablo 3 has more of a cartoony feel to it while the fourth installment goes back to the series’ roots by making it dark and mysterious.

Fans are overjoyed by this decision as Diablo 3 proved to be a rather divisive entry in the franchise. Here’s to hoping Diablo 4 is able to get off to a hot start out of the gate when it eventually launches.