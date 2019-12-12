The Game Awards 2019 Winners & Nominees

It’s that time of year to go back through the massive catalog of games released this year and decide which is the best of the best. Set to begin tonight at 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET, viewers can tune into The Game Awards and see which popular titles rise above the rest. With a packed list full of superb games, there’s a lot of competition for almost every category. Games like Control, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, and The Outer Worlds are some of the clear favorites. However, with dozens of major publications voting on the winners, there’s always a chance for a major upset.

Along with the awards, tonight’s event will host a number of World Premieres and brand new trailers for upcoming games. There will also be musical performances from the wildly popular bands Green Day and Chvrches. You can also watch The Game Awards in one of 53 movie theaters if you feel inclined to see a massive Geoff Keighley for 3+ hours.

Below is every nominee and category for The Game Awards 2019. Since the winners are announced throughout the event we will be updating this list as they are revealed. Keep mind, this event has a habit of not presenting every award on stage so make sure to check-in with us throughout the night.

The winners for each category will be highlighted in red.

Game of The Year

Control

Death Stranding

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Outer Worlds

Best Game Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Outer Wilds

Best Narrative

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Control

Death Stranding

Disco Elysium

The Outer Worlds

Best Art Direction

Control

Death Stranding

Gris

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Best Audio Design

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Control

Death Stranding

Gears 5

Resident Evil 2

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best Score/Music

Cadence of Hyrule

Death Stranding

Devil May Cry 5

Kingdom Hearts III

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Best Performance

Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb – The Outer Worlds

Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden – Control

Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz – Gears 5

Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff – Death Stranding

Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding

Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling – Control

Best Ongoing Game

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Games for Impact

Concrete Genie

Gris

Kind Words

Life is Strange 2

Sea of Solitude

Best Independent Game

Baba Is You

Disco Elysium

Katana ZERO

Outer Wilds

Untitled Goose Game

Best Mobile Game

Call of Duty: Mobile

GRINDSTONE

Sayonara Wild Hearts

Sky: Children of Light

What the Golf?

Best VR/AR Game

Asgard’s Wrath

Blood & Truth

Beat Saber

No Man’s Sky

Trover Saves the Universe

Best Action Game

Apex Legends

Astral Chain

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Devil May Cry 5

Gears 5

Metro Exodus

Best Action/Adventure Game

Borderlands 3

Control

Death Stranding

Resident Evil 2

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Best RPG

Disco Elysium

Final Fantasy XIV

Kingdom Hearts III

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The Outer Worlds

Best Fighting Game

Dead or Alive 6

Jump Force

Mortal Kombat 11

Samurai Showdown

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Best Family Game

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Ring Fit Adventure

Super Mario Maker 2

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Yoshi’s Crafted World

Best Strategy Game

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Anno 1800

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Total War: Three Kingdoms

Tropico 6

Wargroove

Best Sports/Racing Game

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

DiRT Rally 2.0

eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020

F1 2019

FIFA 20

Best Multiplayer Game

Apex Legends

Borderlands 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Tetris 99

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Fresh Indie Game

ZA/UM for Disco Elysium

Nomada Studio for Gris

DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro

Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds

Mega Crit for Slay the Spire

House House for Untitled Goose Game

Content Creator of the Year

Jack “Courage” Dunlop

Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo

Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler

David “Grefg” Martínez

Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA2 (Valve)

Fortnite (Epic Games)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Overwatch (Blizzard)

Best Esports Player

Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)

Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)

Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)

Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)

Jay “Sinatraa” Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)

Best Esports Team

Astralis (CS:GO)

G2 Esports (LOL)

OG (DOTA2)

San Francisco Shock (OWL)

Team Liquid (CS:GO)

Best Esports Event

2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals

EVO 2019

Fortnite World Cup

IEM Katowice 2019

League of Legends World Championship 2019

The International 2019

Best Esports Host

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Paul “Redeye” Chaloner

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang

Best Esports Coach