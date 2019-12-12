The Game Awards 2019 Winners & Nominees

It’s that time of year to go back through the massive catalog of games released this year and decide which is the best of the best. Set to begin tonight at 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET, viewers can tune into The Game Awards and see which popular titles rise above the rest. With a packed list full of superb games, there’s a lot of competition for almost every category. Games like Control, Resident Evil 2, Death Stranding, and The Outer Worlds are some of the clear favorites. However, with dozens of major publications voting on the winners, there’s always a chance for a major upset.
Along with the awards, tonight’s event will host a number of World Premieres and brand new trailers for upcoming games. There will also be musical performances from the wildly popular bands Green Day and Chvrches. You can also watch The Game Awards in one of 53 movie theaters if you feel inclined to see a massive Geoff Keighley for 3+ hours.
Below is every nominee and category for The Game Awards 2019. Since the winners are announced throughout the event we will be updating this list as they are revealed. Keep mind, this event has a habit of not presenting every award on stage so make sure to check-in with us throughout the night.
The winners for each category will be highlighted in red.
Game of The Year
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Outer Worlds
Best Game Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Outer Wilds
Best Narrative
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Disco Elysium
- The Outer Worlds
- Best Art Direction
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gris
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
Best Audio Design
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Gears 5
- Resident Evil 2
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best Score/Music
- Cadence of Hyrule
- Death Stranding
- Devil May Cry 5
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
Best Performance
- Ashly Burch as Parvati Holcomb – The Outer Worlds
- Courtney Hope as Jesse Faden – Control
- Laura Bailey as Kait Diaz – Gears 5
- Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff – Death Stranding
- Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges – Death Stranding
- Matthew Porretta as Dr. Casper Darling – Control
Best Ongoing Game
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Games for Impact
- Concrete Genie
- Gris
- Kind Words
- Life is Strange 2
- Sea of Solitude
Best Independent Game
- Baba Is You
- Disco Elysium
- Katana ZERO
- Outer Wilds
- Untitled Goose Game
Best Mobile Game
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- GRINDSTONE
- Sayonara Wild Hearts
- Sky: Children of Light
- What the Golf?
Best VR/AR Game
- Asgard’s Wrath
- Blood & Truth
- Beat Saber
- No Man’s Sky
- Trover Saves the Universe
Best Action Game
- Apex Legends
- Astral Chain
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Devil May Cry 5
- Gears 5
- Metro Exodus
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Borderlands 3
- Control
- Death Stranding
- Resident Evil 2
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
Best RPG
- Disco Elysium
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
- The Outer Worlds
Best Fighting Game
- Dead or Alive 6
- Jump Force
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Samurai Showdown
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Best Family Game
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
Best Strategy Game
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Anno 1800
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Total War: Three Kingdoms
- Tropico 6
- Wargroove
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- DiRT Rally 2.0
- eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer 2020
- F1 2019
- FIFA 20
Best Multiplayer Game
- Apex Legends
- Borderlands 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Tetris 99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
Fresh Indie Game
- ZA/UM for Disco Elysium
- Nomada Studio for Gris
- DeadToast Entertainment for My Friend Pedro
- Mobius Digital for Outer Wilds
- Mega Crit for Slay the Spire
- House House for Untitled Goose Game
Content Creator of the Year
- Jack “Courage” Dunlop
- Benjamin “Dr. Lupo” Lupo
- Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler
- David “Grefg” Martínez
- Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA2 (Valve)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Overwatch (Blizzard)
Best Esports Player
- Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf (Immortals, Fortnite)
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (SK Telecom, League of Legends)
- Luka “Perkz” Perkovic (G2 Esports, League of Legends)
- Oleksandr “S1mple” Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CSGO)
- Jay “Sinatraa” Won (SF Shock, Overwatch)
Best Esports Team
- Astralis (CS:GO)
- G2 Esports (LOL)
- OG (DOTA2)
- San Francisco Shock (OWL)
- Team Liquid (CS:GO)
Best Esports Event
- 2019 Overwatch League Grand Finals
- EVO 2019
- Fortnite World Cup
- IEM Katowice 2019
- League of Legends World Championship 2019
- The International 2019
Best Esports Host
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Paul “Redeye” Chaloner
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Duan “Candice” Yu-Shuang
Best Esports Coach
- Eric ‘adreN’ Hoag – (Team Liquid, CS:GO)
- Nu-ri ‘Cain’ Jang – (Team Liquid, LOL)
- Fabian ‘GrabbZ’ Lohmann – (G2 Esports, LOL)
- Kim ‘Kkoma’ Jeong-gyun – (SK Telecom T1, LOL)
- Titouan ‘Sockshka’ Merloz – (OG, DOTA2)
- Danny ‘Zonic’ Sørensen – (Astralis, CSGO)