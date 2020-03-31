When is Modern Warfare 2 Remastered Coming to PC & Xbox One?

The remastered version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s campaign has officially been revealed. Leaked a day before its announcement, this title is a complete remaster of only Modern Warfare 2’s story mode and not any of the multiplayer features that helped define this title. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to take a trip down memory lane on Xbox One or PC, you’ll need to wait a month before it becomes available. Currently, Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is exclusive to PS4 users.

Play alongside Soap, Shepherd, Ghost and other familiar faces as you fight back against Vladimir Makarov, the Inner Circle, and other unforeseen foes. Download Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and play now on PS4. Pre-purchase for other platforms today to play on April 30. pic.twitter.com/i4GAKjmJgp — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 31, 2020

You can play Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered on April 30 for PC and Xbox One. Confirmed via a tweet on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, players will need to wait if they want to pick up the remaster. Pre-ordering or purchasing the game will grant you instant access to a new bundle in 2019’s Modern Warfare. Dubbed the “Classic Ghost Bundle,” this set comes with a new Ghost skin, weapon blueprint, finishing move, and various other cosmetic items.

This is really the only reason to pre-order Modern Warfare 2 on PC or Xbox One. Keep in mind, almost all of the content included in this bundle is cosmetic and the blueprint will only be useful to those who haven’t ranked up their firearms. If you’re new to Modern Warfare or exclusively play Warzone this might be worth it. However, for those that don’t care about Call of Duty’s latest installment, we recommend you simply wait until it releases on April 30th.

