Fortnite Astro Jack Skin Hints at Return of Old Map

The Travis Scott event might not have actually happened yet in Fortnite, but Epic Games is certainly publicizing it in a big way with a set of challenges and some skins.

One of these new cosmetics, the Astro Jack style, actually has a secret that players have just started to pick up on. In the helmet of this new outfit, you can see a picture of the Fortnite map reflecting back at you.

However, this isn’t the current map found in Chapter 2, but it’s actually an older version of the map.

Fortnite streamer SypherPK posted a closeup of the visor and a blown-up image of the map, confirming it’s the older map. It’s unclear if this actually means anything or if it’s just a tease for players who have been playing the game for several years now.

OLD FORTNITE MAP COMING BACK? pic.twitter.com/nh4RptXb0W — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 21, 2020

The new Chapter 2 map was met with a lot of excitement when it first released, but there has always been a vocal part of the playerbase that would like to see a return to the way things were.

There’s no telling what the plan will be from Epic Games going forward, but if they do end up bringing back a version of the old map, it will surely be met with a lot of excitement.

The current map doesn’t really have many issues, but some complaints include it being too large and too green of all things.

One thing the old map did well near the end was have plenty of different biomes for players to explore whether it was a giant lake, a desert, or the snow.

It is still very early into Chapter 2 and the start of a new season usually brings a whole slew of map changes. Season 3 has been delayed into June, so it might be a while until we see any major changes.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to speculate if this skin means anything or not.