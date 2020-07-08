Fortnite Devs Respond to Unusable Chug Jug Glitch

One of Fortnite’s beloved items, the Chug Jug, returned in Season 3, but it did so in a different way than before.

Instead of having several of them available in a match, the Chug Jug is instead a Mythic item, meaning there’s only one of them in each game, making it a very valuable item to have.

A few changes were made to make this item a bit better, with the most notable adjustment being that it can automatically refill itself after using it, making it quite literally a bottomless Chug Jug.

However, many players are running into problems with this powerful item. On July 7, a player posted on Reddit that they were consistently encountering a bug that stopped them from picking up the item, and almost immediately responses began pouring in confirming the same thing.

Epic Games Responds

Reddit user xXinsert-name-hereXx’s post caught the attention of Epic themselves and they explained what the issue was.

“We’re aware of this issue and are investigating,” said M_House_Epic. “We’ve put up a Trello card for this here. This happens if the Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug is recharging and was dropped by another player.”

The workaround, for the time being, would be to not drop it while it’s recharging, so be careful about that going forward.

When’s The Fix?

According to the Trello card put out by the developers, there’s not really a definitive timetable for when the fix will arrive.

If it were to happen in the next update, it’d be listed as such, but that’s just not the case right now.

We’ll just have to wait and see for right now. Hopefully, it ends up being fixed in the live version instead of forcing us to wait for another update.

We’ve already skipped a full update by going to v13.20, so we’ll have to hope it doesn’t happen again. This is a pretty big bug to be going around like this, so let’s see if Epic can get it figured out sooner rather than later.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

