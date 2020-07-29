How to Get Hulk Pickaxe in Fortnite For Free

In a special promotion between Fortnite and the upcoming Avengers game, Epic Games is offering a special Hulk-themed pickaxe.

Considering Epic and Marvel seem to have a very good relationship, especially when you remember that Captain America arrived as part of a special July 4 promotion.

Fast forward to now and those of you out there who are excited for Crystal Dynamics’ Avengers title will be able to earn some freebies through the beta.

Two special pickaxes will be up for grabs for players who complete the beta’s challenges. These two cosmetics in question are the Hulk Smashers pickaxes. It’s actually just one pickaxe, but it’ll come with a special Hulkbuster style, which puts Iron Man gauntlets over the fists.

How to Get the Pickaxes

Hulk Smash 💥 Unleash the power of the Incredible Hulk with the Hulk Smasher Pickaxe and bonus Hulkbuster style when you complete the HARM challenges in the @PlayAvengers Beta on Xbox One or PlayStation 4. Get all of the details here: https://t.co/jgZJFHIoeU pic.twitter.com/Lq3OySJvBl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 29, 2020

Once the beta for Avengers kicks off, players will have to complete three HARM challenges and provided their account is linked to their Epic Games account, the pickaxe will just appear in your locker when the requirements are met.

For help linking your accounts, all you have to do is follow these steps:

Make sure your PlayStation or Xbox Live account is linked to your Epic Games account using this link. After that, you’ll will then need to link your Epic Games account to Square Enix through this link.

When is the Beta?

There will be plenty of opportunities to try out the beta, and you don’t even have to pre-order the game, although you will get earlier access if you do.

Here’s a look at all of the times you’ll be able to access the beta:

August 7-9: PlayStation 4 Pre-Order Beta Marvel Avengers PlayStation 4 pre-order players only

August 14-16: PlayStation 4 Open Beta

August 14-16: Xbox One Pre-Order Beta

Marvel Avengers Xbox One pre-order players only

August 21-23: Open Beta on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

The beta will end on August 23, so if you miss out on completing these challenges, you’ll also miss out on the chance to get the free Hulk pickaxe.

Luckily, you’ll be able to purchase them in the item shop at a later date, but getting them for free would definitely be a better option. No price has been given yet, so be on the lookout for that in the near future.

