Fortnite Season 7 Has Interesting Parallels With Chapter 1

It was noticed a few seasons back that Epic Games seems to be repeating themselves with Fortnite.

In Chapter 1, we had all sorts of themes and things happen, but it was all new and there was nothing to compare anything to.

Now that Chapter 2 is here, we have some comparisons to make to the first chapter, and there are a lot of parallels to look at.

For example, Chapter 2 Season 4 was the Marvel superhero season, much like Chapter 1 Season 4 brought superheroes of its own. The list goes on and on, and even if you look at the latest season, there are some interesting comparisons that can be made.

If you don’t want to take our word for it, you can take a look at the list compiled by Reddit user duskyxlops and see for yourself.

Lots of Comparisons

If you weren’t around back in Chapter 1 Season 7, something that you need to know is this was the introduction of the X-4 Stormwing planes and those were also a controversial decision.

With that knowledge, it’s not all that surprising to see the immediate kneejerk reaction to the UFOs in Chapter 2 Season 7. After a few nerfs, the UFOs are now no longer the problem they were earlier in the season.

Those aren’t the only similarities either. In the first Season 7, we saw all sorts of camps popping up over the island as the plot unfolded. So far, we have our own satellite stations to deal with in Chapter 2, and Doctor Slone has led her IO Guards to the island once again. On top of this, we have the alien invasion, which is the theme of this season.

This one might be a bit of a stretch, but Chapter 1’s Season 7 had the Winterfest event while Chapter 2’s has the Cosmic Summer, but that just has to do with the time of the year these seasons took place.

At the moment, it’s unclear if any of this actually means anything or if it’s all just a simple coincidence. With seasons running about three months apiece, there’s bound to be some new events for players to take part in for each one. Summer events are nothing new in games, and neither are winter ones.

What Happens Next?

The thing that separates Chapter 2 from Chapter 1 is the players know a whole lot more about the inner workings of the island so far.

With the Zero Point being exposed for an entire season at one point, we can safely say that a lot of the mystery surrounding the island in Chapter 1 is no longer a factor.

That’s not to say that Epic still doesn’t have some tricks up their sleeves and the final issue of the Batman/Fortnite comic series has a jaw-dropping reveal that’ll have a massive ripple effect through the game.

As it stands, the plot of Fortnite is in a nice spot, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement since the Galactus event, so we’ll just have to hope more happens this season and maybe we could see the return of live events.

