Fortnite Season 8 Wishlist: 5 Things We Want to See

With Fortnite Season 8 right around the corner, the time is perfect for Epic Games to add a bunch of new content into the game.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the map shaken up in a big way, so we’re overdue for an overhaul on that end.

With the final domino now fallen, we decided that now was a good time to come up with a wishlist of things we’d like to see in the next season of Fortnite.

Obviously, this doesn’t mean if Epic doesn’t add this stuff it means the season is a failure, but this is instead just a list of things that would be cool to see.

In no particular order, let’s dive in and take a look at five things we’d like to see in Season 8.

1. More Points of Interest

Something players have been asking for for several seasons now is a return to the old map. While that probably isn’t the best thing to be asking for, something Epic could do is give players more points of interest to explore.

Throughout the past several seasons, we haven’t seen many map changes, and what has been changed hasn’t really been well-received. Places like Boney Burbs and Coral Castle are pretty much ghost towns in any given match.

It’s also been made abundantly clear through FNCS Season 7 that there just aren’t enough viable drop spots on the map. As a result, we’ve seen some teams just outright have no chance to succeed, as evidenced by NRG Clix’s team who finished dead last in the tournament.

Adding more spots to the map would alleviate a problem for casual and competitive players alike.

2. More Experimental Weapons

While the alien weapons weren’t exactly meta changing, they were an upgrade over the Primal weapons from Season 6.

Epic did try to make some wacky guns this season, and turning into a random vase is fun, but it won’t be winning you many games. The Rail Gun felt like a nice addition this season, especially after it was toned down.

However, we might’ve see one too many tracking darts this season, so maybe tone those down or remove them entirely. We don’t know the theme of the next season yet, but whatever it is, it’ll likely come with more guns.

3. Apex Legends-like Ranking System

Arena mode is currently the way to experience competitive Fortnite, but there’s so much more Epic can do with this to make it even better.

Something they could like at is the recent resurgence of Apex Legends. Despite being a battle royale, the game features a robust ranking system that sees players crawl from Bronze, Silver and Gold all the way up to the illustrious Apex Predator rank.

The system gives players a strong sense of improvement, something that Fortnite just doesn’t currently offer. Anybody who reaches 4,000 Arena points and above get moved into a single lobby, meaning you could possibly run into somebody with 100k points or higher.

It’s clear that this system could use some work, but this might be something Epic is saving for Chapter 3.

4. More Vehicles

This season gave us UFOs, which was a nice addition because it was something that could be used to rotate around the map quickly.

With so much of the map just being empty nowadays, having ways to get around is essential. UFOs are most likely on the way out, so it’d be nice to see Epic replace them with another flying option.

It remains to be seen if they’ll do that, but having more mobility is never a bad thing.

5. No More Overpowered NPCs

This one is a bit of nitpick and it probably won’t be changing, but it’s worth a shot. With Doctor Slone wandering around on the outside of Corny Complex, it’s very annoying to have her slowly beam you while you’re in the middle of a fight.

The same goes for the wildlife coming up to your builds and destroying them while you’re fighting. It just becomes a nuisance and while it doesn’t happen often, when it does it’s just very annoying.

At least we don’t have the wandering Marauders to deal with anymore, so that’s a plus. We’ll just have to wait and see what type of NPCs Epic cook up for Season 8.

