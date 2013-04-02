Adam Lanza’s College Records: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

CBS News has acquired documents relating to Sandy Hook Massacre shooter Adam Lanza’s time at Western Connecticut State University. Above is the photo from Lanza’s college ID, which is even more frightening than the previously released images of him. Lanza attended WCSU from 2008 to 2009.

Here’s what you need to know about the newly released documents…

1. He Refused to Identify his Gender

In documents, Lanza refuses to identify his gender or to take the opportunity to describe himself in any way, chillingly writing “I choose not to answer” in both columns.

2. He Attended College at Just 16

He attended Western Connecticut State University when his mother, Nancy Lanza, took him out of high school. Lanza had been noted as prodigious talent in computers.

3. He Was Not Very Popular at College

Lanza’s youth was often used as the reason that he didn’t really mix with other members of the student body. He reportedly spent time on his own playing video games and musical instruments.

4. He Had an Off Campus Job

He worked repairing computers off campus during his time at the college, only losing the job when the company he worked for went out of business.

5. His Grades Were Solid During his Time at WCSU

While at WCSU, Lanza maintained a 3.26 GPA but excelled in computers, economics and history classes. The Daily News reported back in December:

[College Spokesman Paul] Steinmetz said Lanza received an A-minus in website production and an A in a computer programming course, but could only muster a C in ethical theory. He also received an A-minus in American history since 1877. But he withdrew from German language and data-modeling computer science courses because he didn’t want his poor performance to drag down his grade point average. His overall GPA for the six classes that he completed was 3.26,” said Steinmetz, adding that Lanza also took courses in philosophy and macroeconomics.

Although he is reported to have been interested in German, he dropped out of the class.