Marc Mezvinsky’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton (R) sits with her husband Marc Mezvinsky during the closing Plenary session of the seventh Annual Meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) at the Sheraton New York Hotel on September 22, 2011 in New York City. (Getty)

Marc Mezvinsky is the husband of Chelsea Clinton and father to her two children, Charlotte and Aidan.

Mezvinsky’s parents, who were both members of Congress, were friends with the Clintons over the years. Chelsea and Marc first met as young teenagers at a 1993 Democratic political retreat. While attending Stanford University, Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton remained friends, however the couple didn’t start dating until 2005.

Here’s what you need to know about Mezvinsky’s net worth, job and home:

1. He Has a Net Worth Estimated at $15 Million

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky

Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands with former President Bill Clinton, their daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband Marc Mezvinsky after Hillary officially launched her presidential campaign at a rally on June 13, 2015 in New York City. (Getty)

Marc Mezvinsky is an investment banker who has a net worth estimated at $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mezvinsky earned his net worth as an investment banker at the New York-based firm Goldman Sachs, and while working at the New York hedge fund company, 3G Capital.

2. Mezvinsky Closed The Hedge Fund He Co-Founded

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky

Chelsea Clinton and along with her husband Marc Mezvinsky listen to speakers on the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center, July 26, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Getty)

Mezvinsky, announced he was closing his Eaglevale Hellenic Opportunity hedge fund in 2015 after losing “nearly 90 percent” of clients’ money, as reported by the New York Times.

Eaglevale Partners LP was founded by Marc Mezvinsky and two former colleagues from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal.

Zero Hedge wrote about the connection between Mezvinsky’s Eaglevale Hellenic Opportunity, Hillary Clinton, and Lloyd C. Blankfein, CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Their article states:

… some of the firm’s earliest investors were Goldman partners, including Lloyd C. Blankfein, Goldman’s chief executive officer, who let Eaglevale use his name in marketing the flagship fund. Ironically this is in addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars that Goldman paid to Marc’s mother-in-law. One almost wonders who ‘benefits’ Goldman was seeking to get out of this particular relationship.

3. His Wife, Chelsea Clinton Is Worth an Estimated $15 Million

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky

Marc Mezvinsky and Chelsea Clinton attend The Headstrong Project’s 3rd Annual Words of War Event at One World Trade Center on October 19, 2015 in New York City. (Getty)

Chelsea has a net worth estimated at $15 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She earned an annual salary of $600,000 at NBC News, according to Politico. Clinton was hired as a special correspondent in 2011 to work on projects for “NBC Nightly News” and Brian Williams’ newsmagazine, “Rock Center.” Her reports were part of NBC News’s “Making a Difference” series.

Her $600,000 contract came up for renewal in 2014, according to Politico, but the network decided to place her on a month-to-month arrangement in case her mother declared for the 2016 presidential race.

Clinton announced in August 2014, a month before the birth of her first child, that she would be leaving NBC to focus on philanthropic work at the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation.

The New York Times reports “she remains on the board of IAC/InterActiveCorp, a digital media company overseen by Barry Diller, a longtime Clinton supporter.” In 2011, that position paid an annual retainer of $50,000 and a $250,000 grant of restricted stock, according to the New York Times.

4. He and Chelsea Own a $10.5 Million Apartment

Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton

Marc Mezvinsky, Chelsea Clinton, holding her newborn son Aidan, and Hillary Clinton exit Lenox Hill Hospital, June 20, 2016 in New York City. (Getty)

Chelsea and Marc purchased a $10.5 million apartment overlooking Madison Square Park in 2013, according to the Daily Mail.

The 5,000-square-foot apartment has four-bedrooms and five-and-half baths. It is located in The Whitman at 21 E. 26th St., which is where Jennifer Lopez also reportedly owns.

Their home features 10-foot ceilings, oak floors, Italian marble bathrooms and elevator access, according to Vanity Fair.

5. His Wedding to Chelsea Cost an Estimated $3 Million

Chelsea Clinton, Marc Mezvinsky

Marc Mezvinsky (L) and Chelsea Clinton pose during their wedding at the Astor Courts Estate on July 31, 2010 in Rhinebeck, New York. (Getty)

Chelsea wed Marc Mezvinsky in a lavish 2010 ceremony estimated to have cost $3 million. Estimates put the total between $2 million and $5 million. The hefty price tag included $750,000 for catering, $250,000 for flowers, and another $250,000 for the rehearsal dinner, according to an ABC News report.

They wed at an outdoor ceremony at the Astor Courts estate on Saturday, July 31, 2010 in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

