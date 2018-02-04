Nate Solder’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Nate Solder, the American football offensive tackle for the New England Patriots who was drafted in 2012, has been in the spotlight because of his family recently, namely his son Hudson’s battle with cancer.

Solder and his wife have been vocal about their son’s illness, while also celebrating a new addition to their family.

Here’s everything you need to know:

1. His Son Hudson Was Diagnosed With Cancer in 2015, and Solder Never Misses Chemo Treatments

Hudson was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, when he was three months old. Solder discovered the tumor while giving him a bath. He felt a lump on his son’s side, and when it didn’t go away after a few days they took him to see his pediatrician, who didn’t seem too worried until she called them a few days later.

“I think it’s serious, she said. You guys need to get it checked out right away. I didn’t want to tell you on a Saturday because I couldn’t have gotten you in for an appointment any sooner than Monday and I didn’t want you to sit around and worry all weekend,” the pediatrician said, according to a feature in Sports Illustrated.

A radiologist confirmed that Hudson had Wilms’ tumors, a form of cancer kidney cancer named after Max Wilms, a German doctor who first wrote medical articles about it in 1899. He had tumors in both kidneys, which happens in only about 5% of kids with Wilms’ tumors. According to the American Cancer Society, nine out of 10 kidney cancers in children are Wilms’ tumors, and about 500 new cases are diagnosed in the United States each year.

Most Wilms tumors only affect one kidney, and in most cases, the tumor is large before it’s noticed. The average newly found Wilms tumor is many times larger than the kidney in which it started, according to the American Cancer Society. Most Wilms tumors are found before they have spread to other organs and are sensitive to chemotherapy and radiation.

Hudson started chemotherapy treatments at the Jimmy Fund Clinic, the pediatric cancer center at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He stopped treatment in October 2016. Doctors told the Solders there was a 50% chance the tumors would return, according to Sports Illustrated. In September 2017 Hudson had tumors growing back in both kidneys, and he resumed chemotherapy. He has treatment on Tuesdays, which is Solder’s day off and enables him to be there.

“When my son was diagnosed, it didn’t matter how many trophies I had won. It didn’t matter how much money I had,” Solder told his hometown Denver Post. “His health was the most important thing. So that’s taught me a lot of lessons about life.”

Hudson’s mom says he handles treatment well.

“He handles it amazingly. I mean, for him it’s almost like he doesn’t know any different,” Lexi told WEEI. “He’s fine as long as we give him his nausea meds. He’s pretty good to go.

This is the second time the Solder family is dealing with cancer. Nate Solder overcame testicular cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2015.

2. Hudson is Doing Well and His Story Has Inspired Others to Help Raise Money

Thanks for all the support, money will be helping cancer patients, old and young! pic.twitter.com/cvfuqeA7Ro — Nate Solder (@soldernate) December 19, 2017

Solder told Yahoo sports is son is doing well.

“He’s doing really well. All of his scans have been headed in the right direction. We’re still doing chemo but everything looks really good,” he said.

Hudson and Solder’s daughter Charlie will be in Minnesota for the Super Bowl, but will watch the game indoor with their grandparents, according to the Inquirer.

Hudson’s battle with cancer has inspired the Solder family and others to donate and raise money for children’s cancer research. Solder was nominated in the Walter Payton Man of the Year challenge, where players raised $25,000 for a cause. He didn’t win, but helped raise awareness for The Jimmy Fund.

Help @SolderNate win $25K in the fight against #cancer! Vote simply by using or retweeting hashtag #WPMOYChallenge + Solder — The Jimmy Fund (@TheJimmyFund) December 27, 2017

Solder has also helped raise money for Ambassador Kids, an organization that sells flower bouquets to support pediatric cancer research.

During the NFL’s My Cause, My Cleats campaign, where players share causes that are important to them, Solder highlighted the Jimmy Fund and the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which supports cancer research. During Week 13 of the NFL season players wore cleats designed to raise awareness for their causes. The cleats were then auctioned off to raise money. Solder’s cleats were blue and yellow and had a picture of Hudson, and the yellow childhood cancer ribbon. The phrase “Tough Like My Dad” was written next to the image of Hudson.

I’m excited to team up with #NFL & #Patriots partner @ExtremeNetworks for this year’s #MyCauseMyCleats! Learn more about my cause and how you can provide support herehttps://t.co/ZVFug8iBn6 pic.twitter.com/ZzTb4ag56J — Nate Solder (@soldernate) December 18, 2017

Solder and others in the NFL have promoted Game Face for the Kids, a fundraiser for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his son donated $25,000 to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston in honor of the Solders.

3. Solder’s Wife Lexi Allen Solder Played Basketball and Has Worked With Special Needs Kids

Nate Solder and Lexi Allen met through friends and were married in 2014. Allen grew up in Southbury, Connecticut, where she played basketball. She played high school basketball at Pomperaug High School and won the NCAA Division II National Basketball Championship while playing as the star guard at Southern Connecticut State University in 2007.

She worked as a camp and teens director for the YMCA Hockomock Area in Massachusetts, where she focused on the integration program, which supports children with special needs.

Today's very special @OceanSprayInc kick contestants were kicking to win a $5,000 donation to @TheJimmyFund in Hudson Solder's name. @lexisolder's kick? Right down the middle. pic.twitter.com/LV3KyTGf2s — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 22, 2018

In January, she kicked a successful field goal at the Gillette Stadium as part of an Ocean Spray pregame kick contest, which donated $5,000 to the Jimmy Fund in honor of Sobel’s son Hudson for every kick.

4. His Daughter Charlie Grace Was Born Last Year

Charlie Grace was born on April 2, 2017.

Nate Solder told Sports Illustrated how he and his wife Lexi chose her name.

“Grace Potter is my wife’s favorite singer and we’re also believers in Christ, and we believe that it is only by the grace of God that we are here where we are today. And Charlie was a name that we thought was really catchy and cute, and also Lexi’s dad’s name is Charles, so it fit for two reasons,” he said.

5. He Has a Brother and His Parents Raised Them to be Nice Guys

Sobel’s parents, Ed and Peri Solder, run a bed and breakfast. Their Mountain Hideaway lodge is in Leadville, Colorado has nine rooms and can sleep up to 30 people.

In a recent article, Peri Solder said that while she’s proud of Solder’s football success, it was always most important to her that he and his brother John were good people.

“Both he and his brother are the same way. I don’t know if we did anything in particular, but we never said anybody was crazy just because they were crazy. We don’t know their story. We all have stories. Because both of my kids are real tall, I’m 6’2”, so I was aware that kids can be cruel and we always taught them to not be cruel because other people are cruel – that kind of attitude. We volunteered for things and we made the kids volunteer for things and get involved, get to know people. You give back,” she said.