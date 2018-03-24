‘March for Our Lives’ Crowd Size: How Many Attended Today? [PHOTOS]

March for Our Lives event is happening today, with hundreds of thousands of people participating all around the country and the world (500,000 were expected in D.C. alone). More the 800 sister rallies are taking place just across the United States. Some of these ended up being unexpectedly large, such as the 30,000 who showed up in Atlanta. Other crowds were expected, like the 20,000 who gathered in Parkland, Florida. The main “official” petition for March for Our Lives (here) had more than 306,684 signatures at the time of publication, and growing. But just how many people actually attended the rallies today in person? Here are the numbers that we know so far. This isn’t an exhaustive list of every state, but a sampling of information that’s currently available. If you’re looking for a particular event or state, search for your state or city’s name. These are in alphabetical order by state.

Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. is the main event. Although an exact count isn’t yet known, officials said that 500,000 were expected to attend, Variety reported. This one also drew the attention of celebrities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Common, who were performing. George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw also attended. As you can see from the photo above, the crowd size was huge. Because a talent show already had the mall reserved, participants couldn’t meet there (which would have given us great crowd size comparison photos.) But they did meet at Pennsylvania Avenue and filled the streets.

Because 500,000 were expected, an actual march isn’t happening, but rather a rally instead. This number is on par with the 500,000 people who attended the Women’s March in D.C. in January.

Alabama

We don’t have a count for Alabama, but here are crowd photos from the Capitol Building.

Marchers line the lawn of the Alabama capitol building during the March For Our Lives rally in Montgomery @MGMAdvertiser #MarchForOurLives #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/OuMClNATgW — Mickey Welsh  (@mickeywelsh) March 24, 2018

Arizona

Demanding action against gun violence at the #Phoenix March for Our Lives Event with my dad and @nicolepasteur. #MarchForOurLives #MarchForOurLivesPHX pic.twitter.com/A8aRz0AZ8O — Katey Cooper (@Katey_Cooper) March 24, 2018

In Phoenix, more than 4,300 had RSVP’d on Facebook. Fox 10 described the attendance being in the “hundreds,” but others described it as thousands. During the event, protesters and counter-protesters had a run-in at the Capitol building.

#LIVE: Hundreds of people are at the Arizona state capitol for the 'March for Our Lives' rally. https://t.co/01XffiL4ET pic.twitter.com/gFPPPP2KeI — FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) March 24, 2018

March for Our Lives. Phoenix. Thousands gather to oppose gun violence. Time to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/Tlyji6XKzY — View Below the Rim (@ViewBelowtheRim) March 24, 2018

Arkansas

More from March for Our Lives in Little Rock, Arkansas. Student speakers were tremendous – motivating and passionate! #MomsDemandAction #GunReformnow #NeverAgain pic.twitter.com/5mWiDsRv3i — Colleen Genty Baird (@ColleenGenty) March 24, 2018

The March for Our Lives event fell on the 20th anniversary of a deadly Arkansas shooting, Talk Radio 1370 AM reported. When it happened in 1998, it was the second-deadliest school shooting in the U.S. A 32-year-old teacher, Shannon Wright, and four student were killed, and 10 other students were injured.

California

MARCH for Our Lives Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/krLQcSCNVL — Vicki L. Knight (@LearjetPilot9) March 24, 2018

In California, rallies are happening all over the state, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego (where 10,000 RSVP’d), and San Francisco.

March for Our Lives, Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/Rbt8Qd5Az6 — Michelle Kobayashi (@MichelleKobaya7) March 24, 2018

More than 1,000 people showed up in Manhattan Beach:

More than 1,000 are currently marching from the #ManhattanBeach pier for #Marchforourlives protests today. pic.twitter.com/tHbmjpKRDF — David Rosenfeld (@RosenfeldReport) March 24, 2018

More than 200 were in San Bernardino:

The crowd at San Bernardino #March4OurLives has grown to more than 200 as the march prepares to begin. That includes legislators @RepPeteAguilar, @SenatorLeyva, @AsmReyes47. I don’t see any city or county officials. pic.twitter.com/UDBeNiX65J — Ryan Hagen (@rmhagen) March 24, 2018

Here’s a video from San Diego, where 10,000 had RSVP’d:

"'March For Our Lives' Gun Control Rally" #MarchForOurLives https://t.co/ZIaeWHRtrN — San Diego NAACP Youth (@NAACP_SDYouth) March 24, 2018

Colorado

An event in Denver had 4,000 people RSVPing on Facebook and 16,000 interested. The event starts at 2 p.m. local time.

Connecticut

Photos from the Guilford Connecticut March for our Lives event pic.twitter.com/Hqg6JgJ5yL — The Charger Bulletin (@ChargerBulletin) March 24, 2018

Delaware

Joe Biden showed up for the March for Our Lives event in Wilmington, Delaware.

My grandson with Joe Biden today in Wilmington Delaware , March for our Lives! pic.twitter.com/rKYe9cuq4m — Agnes Smith (@AgnesSm91350007) March 24, 2018

Delaware students join a national March for Our Lives protest on gun violence during a march and rally at Rodney Square in Wilmington. #march4ourlivesDE #ENOUGHDE @NeverAgainDE pic.twitter.com/asIDRNfSNe — Jason Minto (@jasonmintophoto) March 24, 2018

Florida

Florida, where the Parkland school shooting served as a catalyst for the event, had rallies all over the state.

Gainesville March For Our Lives protestors begin marching down University Avenue twoards Florida State Road 24@WUFTNews pic.twitter.com/7HnHD7ZzBS — Charlie Daffron (@charlie_daffron) March 24, 2018

About 4,000 people showed up for the Boca Raton march, Orlando Sentinel reported. And thousands showed up for the rally in Parkland, which started at Stoneman Douglas school. The Associated Press estimated there were 20,000 people in Parkland.

Georgia

Atlanta’s event was huge, with the crowd growing to 30,000, AJC reported. Rep. John Lewis was one of the speakers.

March for Our Lives Atlanta pic.twitter.com/5Lz8zzF8Wr — Faye 🌊❄️🙋🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@Irene_FB12) March 24, 2018

March for Our Lives protest in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/kEXexYL2cz — Shannon Ryan (@sryantribune) March 24, 2018

Idaho

Students and teachers speak at the March for Our Lives protest at the Idaho State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/SdN9fY1neg — KBOI 2News (@KBOITV) March 24, 2018

There was a significant turnout in Boise, Idaho.

Could barely fit all the people at the #MarchforOurLives in Boise in a video from the top of the Captiol’s steps. pic.twitter.com/9ne6yrqthx — Kyle Pfannenstiel (@Pfannyyy) March 24, 2018

Massachusetts

Boston’s march began at 12 p.m. at the Boston Common on Charles Street. Tens of thousands gathered today, WCVB reported, and although an exact count isn’t yet known, the numbers were estimated at 20,000 to 40,000.

Pennsylvania

March for our Lives Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/8dwiElUkRy — D (@ragod4) March 24, 2018

Philadelphia’s turnout was huge. NBC 10 reported that thousands were marching from Independence Mall to a gathering south of Penns Landing by 10:45 a.m. 4,800 had RSVP’d on Facebook, but the turnout looked larger than that.

#WURDNews: Big turnout in Philadelphia for March for Our Lives. Thousands gathered on Independence Mall before marching east on Market Street to a rallying point on Columbus Boulevard. https://t.co/xGqIKp33YV https://t.co/8FXpSvGdFX — WURD Radio (@onwurd) March 24, 2018

This is a developing story.