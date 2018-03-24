‘March for Our Lives’ Crowd Size: How Many Attended Today? [PHOTOS]

March for Our Lives event is happening today, with hundreds of thousands of people participating all around the country and the world (500,000 were expected in D.C. alone). More the 800 sister rallies are taking place just across the United States. Some of these ended up being unexpectedly large, such as the 30,000 who showed up in Atlanta. Other crowds were expected, like the 20,000 who gathered in Parkland, Florida. The main “official” petition for March for Our Lives (here) had more than 306,684 signatures at the time of publication, and growing. But just how many people actually attended the rallies today in person? Here are the numbers that we know so far. This isn’t an exhaustive list of every state, but a sampling of information that’s currently available. If you’re looking for a particular event or state, search for your state or city’s name. These are in alphabetical order by state.
Washington D.C.
Washington D.C. is the main event. Although an exact count isn’t yet known, officials said that 500,000 were expected to attend, Variety reported. This one also drew the attention of celebrities, including Lin-Manuel Miranda and Common, who were performing. George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Steven Spielberg, and Kate Capshaw also attended. As you can see from the photo above, the crowd size was huge. Because a talent show already had the mall reserved, participants couldn’t meet there (which would have given us great crowd size comparison photos.) But they did meet at Pennsylvania Avenue and filled the streets.
Because 500,000 were expected, an actual march isn’t happening, but rather a rally instead. This number is on par with the 500,000 people who attended the Women’s March in D.C. in January.
Alabama
We don’t have a count for Alabama, but here are crowd photos from the Capitol Building.
Arizona
In Phoenix, more than 4,300 had RSVP’d on Facebook. Fox 10 described the attendance being in the “hundreds,” but others described it as thousands. During the event, protesters and counter-protesters had a run-in at the Capitol building.
Arkansas
The March for Our Lives event fell on the 20th anniversary of a deadly Arkansas shooting, Talk Radio 1370 AM reported. When it happened in 1998, it was the second-deadliest school shooting in the U.S. A 32-year-old teacher, Shannon Wright, and four student were killed, and 10 other students were injured.
California
In California, rallies are happening all over the state, including Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego (where 10,000 RSVP’d), and San Francisco.
More than 1,000 people showed up in Manhattan Beach:
More than 200 were in San Bernardino:
Here’s a video from San Diego, where 10,000 had RSVP’d:
Colorado
An event in Denver had 4,000 people RSVPing on Facebook and 16,000 interested. The event starts at 2 p.m. local time.
Connecticut
Delaware
Joe Biden showed up for the March for Our Lives event in Wilmington, Delaware.
Florida
Florida, where the Parkland school shooting served as a catalyst for the event, had rallies all over the state.
About 4,000 people showed up for the Boca Raton march, Orlando Sentinel reported. And thousands showed up for the rally in Parkland, which started at Stoneman Douglas school. The Associated Press estimated there were 20,000 people in Parkland.
Georgia
Atlanta’s event was huge, with the crowd growing to 30,000, AJC reported. Rep. John Lewis was one of the speakers.
Idaho
There was a significant turnout in Boise, Idaho.
Massachusetts
Boston’s march began at 12 p.m. at the Boston Common on Charles Street. Tens of thousands gathered today, WCVB reported, and although an exact count isn’t yet known, the numbers were estimated at 20,000 to 40,000.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia’s turnout was huge. NBC 10 reported that thousands were marching from Independence Mall to a gathering south of Penns Landing by 10:45 a.m. 4,800 had RSVP’d on Facebook, but the turnout looked larger than that.
This is a developing story.
