Sean Hannity Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Conservative talk show host, author and commentator Sean Hannity is worth $80 million, at a minimum.

Money magazine reported that Hannity is the highest paid TV news anchor and per Forbes, he earned $36 million in 2017 for his work at Fox News.

Hannity, 56, is a native New Yorker and a married father of two.

Here’s what you need to know about the millionaire conservative radio and TV host:

1.Hannity’s Net Worth is Reported to be $80 Million

Hannity is known as a radio and TV host, an author, conservative political commentator and right-wing populist. Born Sean Patrick Hannity on December 30, 1961, in New York City, he’s most well known as the host of the talk radio show The Sean Hannity Show which is said to be heard by 13 million listeners on more than 500 stations nationwide. And he is the host of ‘Hannity’ on Fox.

Hannity, who has accused some in the media as “overpaid” elites, has a private jet, a $3.4 million Long Island mansion, and a $5 million penthouse condo in Florida.

No anger. MSM alt left media is lazy, biased and overpaid. And they lie. Fact! https://t.co/xFXr7dIMT8 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) February 17, 2017

anyway i'll gladly take hannity's jet and he can come live in my apartment. rent's due in about 4 days. — Trevor J. Mitchell (@TJM613) September 28, 2016

The Fox News host was paid a staggering $36 million from June 2016 to June 2017, according to Forbes.

Hannity’s shows, broadcast and radio, are widely popular with conservatives; his radio show the second most listened to in the country and his Fox show is usually at or close to the top news broadcast in the nation.

It’s reported that in 2008, Hannity signed for a $100 million five-year contract with Citadel Communications. In 2004, he signed a five-year contract extension with ABC Radio worth $25 million.

2. Hannity’s Wealth Doesn’t Just Come From Radio & TV But From Three Bestselling Books & he Recently Added Hollywood Producer to His Resume

Hannity wrote Let Freedom Ring: Winning the War of Liberty over Liberalism, Deliver Us from Evil: Defeating Terrorism, Despotism, and Liberalism, and Conservative Victory: Defeating Obama’s Radical Agenda. The publishing house Harper Collins lists the books and reports that all are best-sellers.

Meanwhile, Hannity recently executive-produced a movie, ‘Let There Be Light.’

According to IMDb, the movie, released in the fall of 2017, was written by Dan Gordon and Sam Sorbo and directed by her husband Kevin Sorbo who also stars (who played Hercules on the TV show ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’) is about an atheist who converts to Christianity after a near-death experience. Hannity plays himself in the movie.

GQ says the film is “beyond parody” and “just the latest in a long line of offensively disingenuous propaganda movies that look to position white, conservative Christians as victims of persecution.”

3. Hannity, Who Did Not Finish College, Began His Career in Radio in 1989

Hannity attended New York University and Adelphi University on Long Island but never earned a degree. In 1989 he got his first radio gig at KCSB FM in Santa Barbara, California, but he was fired after making homophobic remarks on air. Hannity told People magazine in 2002, “I was terrible. But I was born opinionated. I was a news junkie. Once I got behind the mike, that was the only place I wanted to be.”

Hannity leveraged that firing to segue into being the conservative radio talk show host he is today. Hannity went from college radio to WVNN in Huntsville, Alabama, to WGST in Atlanta. By 1996, on the map, Hannity was hired by Fox News as co-host of ‘Hannity & Colmes,’ – Alan Colmes the liberal counter-poy to Hannity’s conservative views.

In the meantime, his radio work would begin its syndication when he launched at WABC in New York. Colmes left the Fox show and Hannity became, well, Hannity.



4.Hannity Owns a $5 Million Florida Beachfront Penthouse Condo & a $3.4 Million Long Island Home

Besides his Long Island house, Hannity has a condo in Moraya Bay in Naples, Florida. Condos list for $5.5 to $6.2 million at Moraya Bay.

“Florida’s Paradise Coast is indeed paradise …(and) to prove it, (Sean) Hannity and his family own a penthouse in the Moraya Bay Beach Tower in Naples,” reported Naples Condo Boutique.

The gated property is described as rivaling “a 5-star resort where residents are pampered with unmatched personal services and posh amenities” including concierge service, around the clock security, waterfront restaurant, bar and lounges, poolside service, fitness center, “fountains of fire and water throughout the property,” and private “sugar sand beach exclusively for residents of Moraya Bay.”

The 4,000 to 5,000 square feet condos have 9’-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling window walls, wrap around balconies, and gourmet kitchens, as described on Naples Condo Boutique.

While at their condo, the Hannity family plays tennis and golf, hits the beach, explores the mangroves, rides jet skis and dines out, Naples Illustrated shared. Hannity told the outlet “one thing is for sure: Naples will be his future home.”

In 2003, Hannity paid $3,450,000 for a home in Huntington, Long Island. The Lloyd’s Neck Long Island Sound-waterfront house was listed for sale in 2014 for $3.6 million.



5.Married to Jill Rhodes Since 1993, the Couple Have Two Children

Hannity met Rhodes in Alabama; she was then a political columnist for the ‘Huntsville Times.’Rhodes attended Liberty University and the University of Alabama where she studied journalism. According to a 2002 People magazine feature story, Hannity would call Rhodes looking for story ideas and “amuse her with his frequent voice-mail messages.” People reported Rhodes was “intrigued.” When she saw him at a local political debate, she said, “I looked at his face and I said, ‘That is the man I’m going to marry.'”

Rhodes, whose Facebook page is listed Jill Hannity, last posted publicly in 2016. From Montgomery, she lists her Facebook info to include “Adjunct Professor/Liberty University Rawlings School of Divinity.”

The couple have two children, Patrick, 20, and Merri Kelly, 17. Both are tennis players.

Hannity told a Naples reporter, “My kids don’t want to play with me anymore because I’m not as good as they are. My daughter is 11 and my son is 14, and they play USTA tournaments. My kids play much more tennis than I do and at a much higher level than I ever did.”

Hannity also said that the family doesn’t visit Florida as much as he’d like. He said his “kids have busy schedules, so unfortunately not as often as I want—a couple of times a season. We spend two weeks around Christmas, and I try to sneak in a few long weekends. Naples is definitely my future home.”