Ina Rogers & Jonathan Allen: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ina Rogers, 30, and Jonathan Allen, 29, were arrested after 10 of their 11 children were discovered to be living in squalor and unsafe conditions in Fairfield, California, WDTN reported. The discovery happened after police responded to reports of a missing 12-year-old child on March 31. When police found and returned their son, they searched the home on the 2200 block of Fieldstone Ct. and discovered that nine children were living in squalor and unsafe conditions. Fairfield is 46 miles northeast of San Francisco.

Here is what we know so far about Ina Rogers and Jonathan Allen. This is a developing story.

1. Ten Children, Ages 4 Months to 12 Years, Were Found Living in Squalor, with Evidence of Severe Physical & Emotional Abuse, According to Authorities

All 10 children, ranging in age from 4 months to 12 years, were taken into protective custody by the Solano County Child Welfare Services once the condition of the home was discovered. Police said an investigation revealed a long, continuous history of severe physical and emotional abuse, WDTN reported.

In total, the couple has 11 children, KTVU reported (but other sources are reporting they have 10 children.) Eight of their children are biological children that they had together, KTVU reported.

2. Rogers Was Charged with Child Neglect & Allen Was Charged With Felony Torture & Abuse

Ina Rogers was arrested and charged with child neglect. Allen was charged with nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse, and he was arrested on the morning of Friday, May 11. Rogers and Allen are both Fairfield, California residents.

The police took the children into protective custody. Rogers was released after posting $10,000 bail.

3. Jonathan Allen Is Being Held on a $1.5 Million Bail

According to arrest records, Jonathan Michael Allen is being held on $1.5 million bail. A Fairfield press release described the children as being “rescues from horrible living conditions” that were “in squalor and unsafe.”

Allen was arrested after police conducted interviews with the children, WTOL reported.

4. Ina Rogers Denies the Allegations & Said the ‘Squalor’ Was From Tearing Her House Apart While Looking for Her Missing Child

Ina Rogers has said that all the allegations against her and her husband are not true. She said that she was the one who called authorities about her missing 12-year-old son, The Washington Post reported. She said the squalor was from her tearing their house apart trying to find her child. “I was afraid I could not find him,” she said. “Once that fear sets in you don’t know what to do.”

Arrest records show the couple’s home is a modest four-bedroom, four-bath home, worth nearly an estimated $600,000. Just to rent a home in this neighborhood, you would have to provide proof of income that is twice the rent. Public records show that Rogers previously lived in Vallejo, Seaside, and Hayward, California.

Ina Rogers is insisting all the charges are completely ludicrous. “Not one of my kids even has a cavity,” she told reporters a few hours after Jonathan Allen was arrested. She also said that Allen is an amazing dad.

“My husband is amazing person. I am amazing mother,” ABC 7 reported.

5. Ina Rogers’ Friends Started a GoFundMe for the Family Because They Do Not Believe the Allegations

Multiple people agree with Ina Rogers and do not believe the charges. Aleida Quartermain started a GoFundMe seeking to help the family. She wrote:

On the morning of April 1st, her husband, J, left home to go pick up R from the bus stop after her shift at work. We work night shift so it was early morning when they returned home and woke their kids up. They realized that one of their sons was missing and he had apperently run away (things he took: blanket, pillow, a pack of hotdogs from the fridge and some toys). They, along with their other kids, tore apart the house looking for him or anything that could be some kind of clue.By this time the police had arrived. The police took a look at the messy house and declared it was “child endangerment” to be raising kids in such a messy house, arrested R for “child abuse”, and then took her to the police station. Because her husband, J, was out driving looking for their runaway son, the rest of her kids were sent to different foster homes at the time. (At this point I would just like to say that their son was found several days later, safe and sound. And a week later, R’s kids were sent to her mother’s house where they still currently are) Being bailed out of jail set her back $22,000, on top of her missing a week or work, because she was in jail. To make matters worse, when she got out of jail she had to get emergency surgery because of gallbladder inflammation. I don’t know how much that costs, but she did miss another week of work (which means another week of no pay). Update: Due to recent developments, she now desperatly needs a lawyer and has no money to do so. I don’t want to get into specfics, so I’ll leave it vague; things have gotten worse and her kids are in trouble. They are not in immediate danger, but they do neep help. All money is now being put towards a lawyer to help with this situation.

Although she did not publicly share the family’s identity at the time, other friends have since publicly shared this story on Facebook, revealing this was about Ina Rogers and Jonathan Allen.

On Facebook, under the post about their arrest by the Fairfield Police Department, Merina Rundall posted emphatically that she believes Ina Rogers and then shared her same thoughts publicly on her Facebook page. Runall also shared the family’s GoFundMe on her page. Here is what Rundall wrote:

This is a developing story.