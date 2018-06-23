Red Hen Restaurant: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

ALexington, Virginia restaurant, Red Hen, asked White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave on Friday night, according to Sanders. Sanders took to Twitter to say the co-owner of Red Hen, Stephanie Wilkinson, asked her to leave the establishment because Sanders works for President Trump.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

The incident has elicited reactions from both sides of the aisle, both condemning and applauding the move.

Here’s what you need to know about the Red Hen restaurant incident.

1. Sanders was Asked to Leave Quickly, Before She & Her Family Were Served

Before Sanders took to Twitter, a Facebook post made by her waiter, Jaike Foley-Schultz, was picked up and shared on Twitter by Brennan Gilmore, the executive director of Clean Virginia.

.@PressSec got kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Va tonight. Apparently the owner didn’t want to serve her and her party out of moral conviction. pic.twitter.com/jr3bfiY3XY — Brennan Gilmore (@brennanmgilmore) June 23, 2018

“I just served Sarah Huckabee Sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner asked her to leave and she complied. Her family left on their own accord, we didn’t actually refuse service or ‘kick her out’,” Foley-Schultz wrote.

2. People are Leaving Angry Comments on Red Hen’s Yelp and Facebook Pages

When the story broke, those critical to the decision began flooding Red Hen’s Yelp and Facebook pages.

On Red Hen’s Facebook page:

“They refused service to Sarah Sanders. Will I have to take a political test to eat there. Not wasting my time on them. Truly disgusting and un-American. Pathetic.”

“Disrespectful, prejudice ownership have lost many potential customers and now former customers. May this be a lesson for other restaurant owners to serve all people and make it about the food and quality of it, all while leaving politics out of it.”

“I would never eat there. The owner will ask you to leave if you don’t think the same as him politically. Boycott this restaurant!”

“Shame on you for kicking out Sarah Sanders and her family last night. May your misinformed prejudice change before your business most certainly fails.”

Red Hen currently has a 2.2/5 star rating on Facebook and a whopping 7,200 one-star reviews, likely ballooning due to the flood of people reacting to the Sanders incident.

On Yelp, a similar trend is occurring:

“Will never go to this restaurant due to the owners treatment of its customers.”

“Loved the concept but not the food or the service. Staff is very rude and disorganized. I didn’t feel welcome, it’s like they don’t want anyone there. Restrooms were not clean and had a foul odor. Now you hear they’re owned and operated by racists. Great. Now I understand why they treated my family so horribly.”

Red Hen’s Yelp review score sits at 2.5/5, with a sizable number of the one-star reviews written within the last few hours.

Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee, Sanders’ father, responded to his daughter’s tweet expressing his dismay.

Bigotry. On the menu at Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington VA. Or you can ask for the “Hate Plate”. And appetizers are “small plates for small minds” https://t.co/rHEVdcQwwh — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) June 23, 2018

Political communications strategist Emily Miller linked to the restaurant’s Yelp page in her dismissal of Red Hen’s decision.

What Red Hen did to @PressSec and her family is shameful and unAmerican and illegal. PS – their yelp page: https://t.co/ojcsvyo8BD https://t.co/gwTN5c8LrG — Emily Miller (@EmilyMiller) June 23, 2018

Ben Cline, a Republican politician in his eighth term in the Virginia House of Delegates and Lexington native, apologized to Sanders on Twitter.

On behalf of my hometown of Lexington, I want to apologize for the rudeness of one liberal New York transplant (who also happens to be Meryl Streep's cousin). We hope you will come back and enjoy our area's true southern hospitality. https://t.co/CZ5Coc6Uuq — Ben Cline (@Cline4Virginia) June 23, 2018

3. Others have praised the restaurant for asking Sanders to leave

While the restaurant’s Yelp and Facebook pages have received droves of negative reviews and comments, the condemnation isn’t universal.

I wish I lived in Lexington so I could never go to the Red Hen again https://t.co/8Z4r2AxOc8 — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) June 23, 2018

BREAKING: The Red Hen in Lexington, Virginia kicked @SarahHuckabee out last night because of who she works for. In other words the @RedHenLex is awesome!! If you are in the area, stop by and say "thank you!!" — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 23, 2018

#1 Restaurant in America right now is the Red Hen Restaurant in Lexington, VA. They kicked @SHSanders45 @PressSec and her sorry ass family out on moral objections. Guess you shouldn’t kidnaps kids and put babies in cages #Virginia is for Lovers not child abusers pic.twitter.com/mqRLWYajjS — #TheResistance (@eqracer) June 23, 2018

I’ll follow anyone who proves they ate at the Red Hen, Lexington, Virginia by end of Sunday night. Ok? https://t.co/Cn62TSlnfj — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) June 23, 2018

I strongly recommend the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia. https://t.co/H4U6AN7FXN — Bruce Bartlett (@BruceBartlett) June 23, 2018

Breakfast Media White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg took issue with Sanders even publicizing the incident.

This is irresponsible in general and an irresponsible use of a government resource (the official @PressSec twitter account). This owner will get threats & worse because she exercised the same right this White House would fight for if Sarah were a gay American getting married. https://t.co/UafyPHWpth — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) June 23, 2018

4. Red Hen, a “farm to table fine dining” restaurant” was founded in 2008

Red Hen is an independently-owned restaurant based in Lexington, featuring foods grown and raised in the surrounding Shenandoah Valley. The restaurant is dedicated to local food. It receives its “ribeye steak from cattle raised by the Potter family, who have been farming in nearby Collierstown for seven generations.” The beet risotto is made with vegetables from a farm founded by Mexican immigrants, Rancho Calixto.

All of Red Hen’s eight produce and meat partners are located in Virginia.

According to Red Hen, the focus on “local food means each dish preserves the intricate flavors of the land. It’s also good for the environment and our local economy.”

Red Hen earned the Founder’s Award in 2008, presented by the Lexington Historic Foundation, for its design, which features “late-19th-century red brick” and a “gingerbread-trimmed building.”

Red Hen specializes in dinner and is only open from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Although they share a name, Red Hen has no affiliation with the Washington D.C. restaurant. Red Hen D.C. made that known on Twitter after it began receiving comments about the incident.

Good morning! @PressSec went to the unaffiliated @RedHenLex last night, not to our DC-based restaurant. — The Red Hen (@RedHenDC) June 23, 2018

Red Hen Lexington’s own Twitter account has remained dormant since 2014.

5. Red Hen’s most recent health inspection had no violations, but the restaurant has had multiple health code violations in recent years

According to Virginia Department of Health’s Inspection database, Red Hen has had multiple health code violations since opening: two critical violations in 2014 and one priority violation in 2017.

The 2014 critical violations:

The 2017 priority violation:

Red Hen has also had two health inspections with no violations, including its most recent check in February of this year.