Did Trump Get Heckled & Booed at Celebrate America Event?

There is some speculation that President Trump was booed and/or heckled at the Celebrate America event that replaced the Eagles visit to the White House Tuesday afternoon. However, reports say that the man who was heckling the president may have been the one who was booed, not Trump.
According to the CNBC, during the “celebration of America” on the South Lawn of the White House, a man shouted at the President: “Stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem.” A man was also reportedly seen ‘taking a knee’ during the national anthem.
The original Tweet was posted by reporter April Ryan, who claimed that the president was both heckled and booed as he walked out on stage. CNN’s Noah Gray fact checked her post shortly after, stating that the protester was actually the one that was booed. Ryan has since deleted her original tweet.
The president called off the Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House on Monday due to the dispute over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. The Celebration of America event replaced the Eagles visit Tuesday, after news broke that less than 10 members of the team were planning on coming to the White House for the original event to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in February.
The White House released a statement that some members of the Super Bowl champions “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.”
Trump refused to see a smaller delegation, although the Eagles wanted to send one, because the fans “deserve better.”
The full statement can be read below:
The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony-one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.
According to some users on Twitter, morale did not seem high at the event, and there were very few Eagles fans in the crowd. There were also reports that President Trump forgot the majority of the words to God Bless America.
This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is know.