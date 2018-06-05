Did Trump Get Heckled & Booed at Celebrate America Event?

There is some speculation that President Trump was booed and/or heckled at the Celebrate America event that replaced the Eagles visit to the White House Tuesday afternoon. However, reports say that the man who was heckling the president may have been the one who was booed, not Trump.

According to the CNBC, during the “celebration of America” on the South Lawn of the White House, a man shouted at the President: “Stop hiding behind the armed services and the National Anthem.” A man was also reportedly seen ‘taking a knee’ during the national anthem.

Lmaaaaooo 😂 trump is getting heckled, booed, & now owned. @krassenstein: Holy crap, this is awesome. Random guy takes a knee during National Anthem at Trump's National Anthem celebration, which replaced the Eagles WH visit. pic.twitter.com/xPQq529CVM — AYR AMERYCA #AYR (@_AYR_) June 5, 2018

The original Tweet was posted by reporter April Ryan, who claimed that the president was both heckled and booed as he walked out on stage. CNN’s Noah Gray fact checked her post shortly after, stating that the protester was actually the one that was booed. Ryan has since deleted her original tweet.

This is not true. There was a protester who shouted at Trump and was booed. https://t.co/6zOSCifHFi — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) June 5, 2018

The president called off the Philadelphia Eagles visit to the White House on Monday due to the dispute over NFL players kneeling during the national anthem. The Celebration of America event replaced the Eagles visit Tuesday, after news broke that less than 10 members of the team were planning on coming to the White House for the original event to celebrate the Eagles’ Super Bowl win in February.

The White House released a statement that some members of the Super Bowl champions “disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart.”

Trump has just issued this statement about the Philadelphia Eagles' visit tomorrow: pic.twitter.com/ERm042RzwS — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) June 4, 2018

Trump refused to see a smaller delegation, although the Eagles wanted to send one, because the fans “deserve better.”

The full statement can be read below:

The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better. These fans are still invited to the White House to be part of a different type of ceremony-one that will honor our great country, pay tribute to the heroes who fight to protect it, and loudly and proudly play the National Anthem. I will be there at 3:00 p.m. with the United States Marine Band and the United States Army Chorus to celebrate America.

According to some users on Twitter, morale did not seem high at the event, and there were very few Eagles fans in the crowd. There were also reports that President Trump forgot the majority of the words to God Bless America.

Few Eagles fans at Trump's flag thingy among those I spoke to, but lots of staff. And morale did not seem high. One gentleman heckled the president for hiding behind the troops, he was booed by the crowd. — Andrew Beatty (@AndrewBeatty) June 5, 2018

BREAKING: At Trump's event to show his patriotism after the Eagles' visit was canceled, he forgot the majority of the words to "God Bless America". It's also being reported that he was heckled and booed. I bet the @Eagles know the words to this song… pic.twitter.com/rVEvMeLlVy — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) June 5, 2018

This is a developing story. Heavy will update as more information is know.