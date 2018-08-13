Report: Aretha Franklin ‘Gravely Ill’ in Detroit Hospital

According to a report from Showbiz 411, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill in Detroit. The family is asking for prayers and privacy.”

Franklin, 76, struggled with weight, alcohol and she was a heavy smoker. She gained and lost weight, quit smoking and in 2011, Franklin canceled a concert tour to have a surgery that was rumored to have been to remove cancerous tumors. She never confirmed the diagnosis but a year later, in 2011, she had a comeback concert but the comeback didn’t last as over the next few years, she canceled several big dates to deal with undisclosed medical condition.

She told the Associated Press, in a story published in USA Today, she had a “miraculous” recovery. In 2013, she was back on the stage but again, in 2017, she canceled shows. At one of her last gigs, a show in Detroit at an outdoor venue, she said, to the audience, it was reported, to “keep me in your prayers.”

Franklin’s last private performance was in the fall of 2017 for the Elton John AIDS Foundation and her last public concert was held in Philadelphia last summer.

Showbiz 411 says, “Aretha is surrounded by family and people close to her.”

According to the Daily Mail, although Franklin declined to identity her illnesses, all three of her siblings succumbed to cancer; brother Cecil died from lung cancer in 1989; sister Carolyn lost her battle with breast cancer in 1988; and Erma, teh eldest, died in 2002 from throat cancer.

Franklin, in a 2017 interview with Rolling Stone said that was her last year performing but was going into the studio to record a record with “her old pal Stevie Wonder.” She told RS, “Of course, several of the songs are going to be produced by Stevie. There’s only one Stevie, right?.”

In an interview with ClickOnDetroit, she said, “I must tell you, I am retiring this year.” She said she was “exuberant” about recording an album and said at the time she could not “wait to get in the studio.”

According to her website, in late 2017, she released “A Brand New Me,” a record of her classics accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Franklin, daughter of a preacher and whose mother was a singer and pianist, was born i Memphis but was raised from age 5 in Detroit. Franklin taught herself to play the piano by ear.