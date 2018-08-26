Taylor Robertson ‘SpotMePlzzz’ Was at Madden Shooting, Condition Not Known

Taylor Robertson, known as ‘Spotme’ or ‘SpotMePlzzz’ hasn’t been heard from since a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament left four people dead and 10 or more injured. His current condition isn’t officially known and fans are posting worriedly about him on social media. Here’s what we know so far about Taylor Robertson and what happened.

He Is the 2017 Madden Classic Champion & Was Excited To Be Competing This Year

Excited to join this squad! Big year ahead! 👊 https://t.co/JjLSpkVL9O — Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz) August 10, 2018

Just a few days before the tournament, Robertson shared that he was excited to be chasing a second belt.

Excited for some live madden this weekend in Jacksonville. Time to chase that second belt. Also get a free lunch from @dalston17 — Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz) August 20, 2018

The Madden NFL 19 Classic Satellite Qualifier where the mass shooting took place was the first in a series of Madden NFL qualifier events, EASports reported. The event was at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville. The top finishers would then be able to play in the Round of 16 at the Madden Classic event in Las Vegas in October. Competitors who make it to the Live Finals would play for a share of the $165,000 prize pool.

Today, Robertson was set to play against Larry Shmurda.

All 5 of the #DotCityGaming Madden guys moved on to day 2's single elimination bracket. Here are our matchups:@spotmeplzzz vs Larry Shmurda@Schemin34 vs LosoTheGod@ibestrafing vs @MckinleyStatus2 @Draggg_ vs @Jayfree_ballin @TheRealMrMoss vs Jon Thick FIGHT FOR IT! pic.twitter.com/kttalEpVWF — Dot City Gaming (@DotCityGaming) August 26, 2018

Robertson Hasn’t Been Heard from Since the Shooting & Fans Are Worried

Fans are worried because Robertson was competing today and hasn’t been heard from since the shooting.

Someone said Cole was shot in the chest and on the way to the hospital and this same guy said Spotme didn’t make it — yikes (@Exxams) August 26, 2018

Kiv I'm hearing Spotme was killed. I hope that's false — Darius Rice (@DRicefor3) August 26, 2018

Rumors are circulating about Robertson aka SpotMe, but authorities have not yet said anything official about Robertson’s condition.

There was also some confusion about whether Robertson was sitting next to TrueBoy in the livestream, but some gamers are saying that was a different person.

No, apparently his name was Joe Rice. I think SpotMe was a different guy. — Great (@DontReeOnMe) August 26, 2018

At this point I’m worrying about the ones we haven’t heard from. Hopefully hes okay. Gosh I hope Spotme is alright too. Time to pray.. this is too horrible. — Elizabeth McGraw🈳 (@ElizabethMcGraw) August 26, 2018

Fans and other players respected Robertson and are saying that he is a kind and great guy.

Me too… I saw Spotme @ Ea Live 2yrs ago, spoke with him for a while. We would talk on Twitter too. He was a super cool dude. — CURVE (@Curveone) August 26, 2018

Loved spotme. Great guy who never mouthed off and great competitor remember watching him in the big championships the past couple years. Prayers up to his family and everyone hurt. — SUPER BOWL CHAMPS (@wentzzdagoat) August 26, 2018

Robertson Is Married & a Proud Father Who Competed to Support His Family

Robertson was born on November 26, 1990 and is from Ballard, West Virginia, according to his profile. His Twitter profile mentions that he is married and is a father. He post proud father pictures sometimes on Twitter.

NOBODY loves grilled cheese as much as my son 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Pqo8rdov9L — Taylor Robertson (@spotmeplzzz) June 18, 2018

People who know Robertson said that he competed in the games because he wanted to support his family.

Spotme always said he went to these events to help further support his family. Always spoke about his wife & newborn and how he wanted the money to better their lives. I'm so angry right now. — Eric Ray (@EricRayweather) August 26, 2018

He’s a Pro Madden Player for Dot City Gaming & Is Known as One of the ‘Best Offensive Minds’

Robertson is a pro Madden player for Dot City Gaming. He’s sponsored by Gamer Salooon.

You can read Robertson’s stats on EASports here. His bio reads: “Winner of last season’s Madden Classic, SpotmePlzzz has the skill to completely take over any Madden tournament. It’s been a while since he’s won an EA Major, but his potent offensive talent paired with his skill on defense makes him one of the toughest opponents in competitive Madden.”

Robertson is so good that he’s known as one of the “best offensive minds” among Madden professionals, Playbook reported.

The Suspect in the Shooting Is Dead But Has Not Yet Been Identified by Authorities

Police have not yet identified the suspect in the shooting who killed four people and wounded at least 10 more, but they confirmed in a press conference that the suspect is deceased. They also said there is no additional suspects and the shooter acted alone.

A competitor in the game, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski said the shooter was a player who lost, and then shot other people in the tournament including himself, the Los Angeles Times reported. Javaruski said he saw the person target people.

Javaruski has said on Twitter that Trueboy and SpotMe are both gone, but officials have not confirmed this.

Please keep everyone in your prayers. This is so horrible I can’t believe it. This can’t be real. — Noble SteveyJ (@ImSteveyJ) August 26, 2018

Others have reported the same thing, but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Somebody at a madden event got salty because a very popular madden player "trueboy" beat him. He got a gun and shot him for revenge. U can see a red dot on his chest. I was there at the livestream. — Retiring Threads (@RetiringThreads) August 26, 2018

This is a developing story.