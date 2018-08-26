Taylor Robertson ‘SpotMePlzzz’ Was at Madden Shooting, Condition Not Known

Taylor Robertson, known as ‘Spotme’ or ‘SpotMePlzzz’ hasn’t been heard from since a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament left four people dead and 10 or more injured. His current condition isn’t officially known and fans are posting worriedly about him on social media. Here’s what we know so far about Taylor Robertson and what happened.
He Is the 2017 Madden Classic Champion & Was Excited To Be Competing This Year
Just a few days before the tournament, Robertson shared that he was excited to be chasing a second belt.
The Madden NFL 19 Classic Satellite Qualifier where the mass shooting took place was the first in a series of Madden NFL qualifier events, EASports reported. The event was at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville. The top finishers would then be able to play in the Round of 16 at the Madden Classic event in Las Vegas in October. Competitors who make it to the Live Finals would play for a share of the $165,000 prize pool.
Today, Robertson was set to play against Larry Shmurda.
Robertson Hasn’t Been Heard from Since the Shooting & Fans Are Worried
Fans are worried because Robertson was competing today and hasn’t been heard from since the shooting.
Rumors are circulating about Robertson aka SpotMe, but authorities have not yet said anything official about Robertson’s condition.
There was also some confusion about whether Robertson was sitting next to TrueBoy in the livestream, but some gamers are saying that was a different person.
Fans and other players respected Robertson and are saying that he is a kind and great guy.
Robertson Is Married & a Proud Father Who Competed to Support His Family
Robertson was born on November 26, 1990 and is from Ballard, West Virginia, according to his profile. His Twitter profile mentions that he is married and is a father. He post proud father pictures sometimes on Twitter.
People who know Robertson said that he competed in the games because he wanted to support his family.
He’s a Pro Madden Player for Dot City Gaming & Is Known as One of the ‘Best Offensive Minds’
Robertson is a pro Madden player for Dot City Gaming. He’s sponsored by Gamer Salooon.
You can read Robertson’s stats on EASports here. His bio reads: “Winner of last season’s Madden Classic, SpotmePlzzz has the skill to completely take over any Madden tournament. It’s been a while since he’s won an EA Major, but his potent offensive talent paired with his skill on defense makes him one of the toughest opponents in competitive Madden.”
Robertson is so good that he’s known as one of the “best offensive minds” among Madden professionals, Playbook reported.
The Suspect in the Shooting Is Dead But Has Not Yet Been Identified by Authorities
Police have not yet identified the suspect in the shooting who killed four people and wounded at least 10 more, but they confirmed in a press conference that the suspect is deceased. They also said there is no additional suspects and the shooter acted alone.
A competitor in the game, Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski said the shooter was a player who lost, and then shot other people in the tournament including himself, the Los Angeles Times reported. Javaruski said he saw the person target people.
Javaruski has said on Twitter that Trueboy and SpotMe are both gone, but officials have not confirmed this.
Others have reported the same thing, but this has not yet been confirmed by authorities.
This is a developing story.