The Funeral for National Treasure Aretha Franklin Expected to be Historic

  • Updated
Getty Aretha Franklin, the Queen of Soul and an American icon, died Thursday at 76 of pancreatic cancer. Her funeral is expected to be historic.

The Detroit Free Press is reporting that Aretha Franklin’s family is in the process of coordinating memorial and funeral plans after the Queen of Soul’s death from pancreatic cancer Thursday morning. The soul singer was 76.

Flowers and tributes are placed on the Star for Aretha Franklin on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood.

A number of different events including memorials are expected to be held in Detroit, Franklin’s publicist and family spokeswoman Gwendolyn Quinn said. Swanson Funeral Home of Detroit is handling the arrangements for her funeral.

The music icon and legendary singer had a musical career that spanned more than 60 years. Her hits “Respect,” from 1967 and “Natural Woman” from 1968 are among the world’s most famous and recognizable songs.

The marquis of the Filmore Theater commemorates the passing of Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul”.”

And while it’s not been disclosed where the funeral service will be held, it’s not unlikely that it will be held in the church where she grew up, and recorded her first album, New Nethel Baptist Church.

Her father, C. L. Franklin, known as the ‘Million Dollar Voice,’ was the longtime pastor of the famous Detroit West Side church where Aretha first sang publicly.

When it was announced that the soul diva, legend and musical icon died Thursday morning, Quinn issued the following statement:

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in your heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins new no bounds.”

“”We have been deeply touched by the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from close friends, supporters and fans all around the world thank you for your compassion and prayers. We have felt your love for Rita and it brings us comfort to know that her legacy will live on. As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.

There’s been some speculation that the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., a longtime close friend of Aretha’s, might be the one to eulogize her. That has not been confirmed. Jackson spoke about her today.

“Earth lost her, but Heaven has gained her,” he said. “Heaven’s choir has a new lead singer.”

Jackson said the last few years, “Aretha suffered so much, God is merciful. He brought her home.”

A memorial book for Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin who died August 16, 2018 in Detroit,. Michigan. – Aretha Franklin, the music icon, legendary singer and “Queen of Soul” loved by millions whose history-making career spanned six decades, died on Thursday, August 16, 2018, her longtime publicist announced. She was 76. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)

At the Motown Museum, a memorial book was placed shortly after it was announced she’d died.

At the funeral of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., in 1968, Aretha sang “Precious Lord Take Me Hand,” a song, she said, that “he’d always request, a song with long strong arms …”

  • Published
1 Comment

Linda Chandler

I am so saddened by the death of Aretha Franklin. She was a powerhouse and will be sorely missed.

