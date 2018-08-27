White House Raised Flag as Nation Mourns John McCain [Photos/Video]

As the nation remembers John McCain, the flags at the White House are not at half staff. pic.twitter.com/9D32OH6YZa — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) August 27, 2018

In 1954, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation that defined in very specific terms the protocol for how flags were to be flown on government buildings and vessels in America and all its territories and commonwealths following the death of a head of state.

Sen. John McCain died Saturday at 4:30 p.m. but it was not announced until Saturday evening. The White House flag was lowered Saturday evening and remained lowered to half staff on Sunday. But by dawn Monday, the American flag atop the White House had been raised from half-staff to full staff.

Flag back at full staff atop WH. Pres Trump did not issue proclamation on the death of @SenJohnMcCain, which usually calls for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of interment, which is Sunday at the @NavalAcademy. pic.twitter.com/NGasNPT0VB — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018

And, Pres. Donald J. Trump did not issue a proclamation upon his death and may have violated the spirit of Eisenhower’s proclamation by having it raised to full staff Monday morning.

Flags at the White House were lowered to half staff this weekend for the passing of John McCain but this morning they are back to full staff. There was no official proclamation from President Trump (as he has done in the past for other notable figures passing) pic.twitter.com/rmUO6xbtrp — Karen Travers (@karentravers) August 27, 2018

A mistake or deliberate action is unknown, but the photographs show that indeed, the White House’s Old Glory is flying high on a sun-drenched summer day in the nation’s capitol.

Two of Washington's great landmarks are showing something different this morning:

-All flags at the U.S. Capitol are flying at half staff in honor of the late Senator John McCain.

-The White house flags are now at full staff after they were lowered over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/FNHJSi2GBf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 27, 2018

Meanwhile, at the Capitol, the flag is at half staff in honor of McCain.

The proclamation found in the Federal Register may be interpreted to read the American flag should be flying at half-mast in the District of Columbia. Or at least that’s how some have interpreted it to read and thereby permit the President to lower it. But pettiness of that act, if by design, has some angered calling it disrespectful.

Here’s a relevant passage from the proclamation.

“The flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels of the Federal Government in the metropolitan area of the District of Columbia on the day of death and on the following day upon the death of a United States Senator, Representative, Territorial Delegate, or the Resident Commissioner from the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and it shall also be flown at half-staff on all buildings, grounds, and naval vessels of the Federal Government in the State, Congressional District, Territory, or Commonwealth of such Senator, Representative, Delegate, or Commissioner, respectively, from the day of death until interment.”

In photos all over social media, flags around the Washington Monument are at half-staff as the flag atop the White House is at full staff.