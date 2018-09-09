WATCH: Pittsburgh Woman Unleashes Racist Rant at Dollar General

Good Afternoon Family.

This happened yesterday in the neighborhood of Shadyside, not too far from me.

A woman in a Dollar General store in Shadyside, Pittsburgh was caught on video breaking into a bizarre racist rant — followed almost immediately by a plea for love. You can watch the video here, although be aware that it contains vulgar language and aggression.

The woman’s name has not yet been released. But the video showing her outburst has gone viral, and it may only be a matter of time before the woman is identified. This is a developing story which will be updated as new information becomes available.

The video, which was filmed at a Dollar General on September 6, shows a young woman with long, wavy blond hair and glasses. She approaches the check-out counter and immediately gets into a fight with the cashier, a young African American man. The video starts with the woman grinning broadly and the cashier saying, “I got you already. You’re about to go viral.” The woman, still grinning, says “I don’t care. You can put me on the internet. I don’t google myself.”

Then she adds, “suck my d***.”

“I didn’t say a word,” says the cashier.

“Shut your f***ing n***** ugly mouth,” says the woman.

They go back and forth a few more times, with the cashier warning the woman that the video of her is going to go viral, and that he’s going to send it to his boss. The woman insists that she doesn’t care and continues to insult him.

Then the video really gets weird.

The woman steps aside for a moment to look at pillows and comes back in a slightly changed mood. She leans over the counter and says, emotionally, “thank you.”

Then she adds, “Thank you for giving me the tools. I love you. Thank you for giving me the tools.”

But that moment of human decency is fleeting. The woman starts to talk about how much she likes black men’s genitals. “But not you,” she says, looking at the cashier. “You’re short and ugly.”

The woman’s identity has not yet been revealed — although, according to her, she doesn’t google herself and doesn’t care whether there’s any information about her floating around on the internet.