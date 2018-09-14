WATCH: Arizona Police Forcibly Administer Blood Test to Antoya Wilson

Police in Mesa, Arizona forcibly administered a blood test to an African American woman named Antoya Wilson after they pulled her over and smelled marijuana in her car. You can see the test being administered here.

Police Wrestled Wilson to the Ground to Give Her a Blood Test

Antoya Wilson was pulled over earlier this week for driving without a headlight. During the stop, police said that her car smelled like marijuana, and said they wanted to administer a blood test. Wilson refused, and suggested a urine test instead. (Later she said that she was terrified of needles, which was her reason for suggesting the urine test instead of the blood test.)

Police brought her into the station and forcibly administered a blood test. You can see the test being forcibly administered in the video; be aware that the video may be upsetting.

As the video begins, a group of police officers is standing around Wilson. Three of them grab her and wrestle her down to the ground. “What the f***!” Wilson screams. “Are you serious?”

“You’ve had more than enough warning,” says a female officer.

One of the police who grabs Wilson has been identified as Sandor Binkley. Binkley won an award from Mothers Against Drunk Driving in October 2017 for “keeping the streets safe.”

Wilson continues to scream in what sounds like terror. The camera is pointed to the ground, so all you can see are police officers’ black shoes. Police can be heard saying, “she is resisting” and then, “We’ve got to turn her over.”

Wilson wails, “Please don’t do this to me. I quit. God forgive y’all.” She adds, sobbing, “I don’t like needles.”

Arizona Law Requires Drivers to Submit to a Blood, Breath or Urine Test If They’re Suspected of Intoxication

Arizona has an “implied consent” law which gives police the right to administer a blood, breath, or urine test if they have reason to believe that someone has been driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The law gives police the right to choose which type of test to administer — which means that if police want to give a blood test, they have the right to give a blood test.

Under the law, police must administer the test within two hours of when they first pull over the driver.