Ashley Estes & Brett Kavanaugh: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Brett Kavanaugh’s wife, has been silently standing by her husband through the sexual assault allegations that have recently surfaced, and even through death threats. She has a prominent political history of her own that ties her to the Bushes, and now she’s showing her support for her husband by appearing with him on Fox News. Here is everything you need to know about Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, Brett Kavanaugh’s wife, and their married life together.

1. Ashley Estes Kavanaugh Was President George W. Bush’s Personal Secretary, & Bush Has Spoken Out Supporting Brett Kavanaugh

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ashley Estes Kavanaugh’s last listed job was in 2010, and it was a significant one. She was the Media Relations Coordinator for the George W. Bush Presidential Center. And from 2005 to 2009, she was Director of Special Projects for the George W. Bush Presidential Foundation. But her connection to the Bush family dates back much farther than that.

Ashley was Personal Secretary to President George W. Bush and worked in the White House at the same time as Brett Kavanaugh, before they were married. She was there from 2001 to 2005. She was also Bush’s personal assistant while he was Governor of Texas from 1996 to 1999 and for the Bush-Cheney Presidential campaign from 1996 to 2000.

In fact, Ashley and Brett met while they both worked for the White House. Brett was associate counsel and then staff secretary when he met Ashley, while she was Bush’s secretary. Bush also appointed Kavanaugh to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in 2006.

Ashley and Brett Kavanaugh were married in 2004, when Brett was a United States Circuit Judge. President Bush and First Lady Laura Bush attended their wedding. Their wedding was featured in a “Weddings of the Rich and Famous” column published in the Washingtonian, but only because the Bushes attended.

“Sometimes the wedding guests are more famous than the bride and groom,” the author noted.

The couple was married at Christ Church in Georgetown. Their wedding planner said it was the only wedding she planned where all the guests were in their seats 15 minutes early: “There’s no lollygagging when Secret Service are holding machine guns outside of the church.”

Since the allegations surfaced against Brett, George W. Bush has spoken out in support of his old friend, Politico reported. In a statement in mid-September, Bush said: “Laura and I have known and respected Brett Kavanaugh for decades, and we stand by our comments the night Judge Kavanaugh was nominated.” The comments he referred to were when he said: “He is a fine husband, father, and friend – and a man of the highest integrity. He will make a superb Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States.”

2. Ashley & Brett Kavanaugh Have Two Daughters, & They Both Attended His Confirmation Hearing

Ashley and Brett have been married since 2004. They have two daughters, Margaret and Liza. Their first daughter was born just 13 months after they were married.

Both daughters were seen at Brett’s confirmation hearings earlier this month, and photographed by news media. Ashley was sitting with them.

3. Ashley Has Received Death Threats Since the Sexual Assault Allegations Surfaced & Is Now Appearing on Fox with Brett

Ashley has stayed out of the spotlight since the allegations against her husband surfaced. But now she’s appearing with Brett Kavanaugh on Fox to answer questions and talk about the controversies surrounding the Supreme Court nomination and the accusations against Brett.

But despite not appearing much publicly, she hasn’t been immune from the fallout. She has received death threats since the allegations came out, USA Today reported. She received threatening emails at work, where she’s the town manager. They included messages like “My condolences to you for being married to a rapist. Although you probably deserve it,” and “F*** YOU AND YOUR RAPIST HUSBAND.”

The Wall Street Journal reported that she also received emails that read “May you, your husband and your kids burn in hell” and telling her to “put a bullet” in her husband.

4. She’s the Town Manager of Section 5 of The Village of Chevy Chase

Ashley is now the Town Manager of The Village of Chevy Chase Section 5 in Maryland, according to her LinkedIn. Ashley’s position is a non-partisan position, appointed by the Town Council.

The incorporated municipality was established in 1922 (but became an incorporated municipality in 1982.) According to the village’s website, it’s a small community of 227 houses and one restaurant, known for its tree-lined streets and friendly atmosphere.

In a story about Chevy Chase’s July 4 celebration, Ashley said the town party basically has everything you could want when you’re 10, including a parade, a firetruck, bounce houses, and pony rides.

5. They Have Property Worth $900,000 & Ashley Is a University of Texas Graduate

According to property records, the Kavanaughs own a home whose land value is worth more than $600,000, with an improvement value of nearly $300,000. In total, their property is worth more than $900,000. The home is a two-story house built originally in 1922.

Ashley is a native of Abilene, Texas and a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin. She graduated from UT in 1997, according to her LinkedIn profile.