Fans Mourn Famous Burt Reynolds Mustache After His Death

Burt Reynolds has died at the age of 82. Fans have a lot of things to remember about Reynolds: His movies, his loves, his humorous quotes, and….his mustache.

Reynolds died after being rushed to a hospital, with his family around him, of cardiac arrest. The death was not expected, and fans took to social media to mourn the legendary star of such Hollywood hits as Boogie Nights and Smokey and the Bandit. Some just mourned the man. Others mourned the ‘stache.

Burt Reynolds mustache is the Chuck Norris of mustaches #RIPBandit — Jake Stecher (@JakeStecher) September 7, 2018

Burt Reynolds had a mustache so great he didn't need a fake one. — Michael (@Norveilex) September 7, 2018

Now that Burt Reynolds is out of the picture, the battle for mustache hegemony seems wide open. Game on… — ΔLΞX1S _M1NCØLLΔ (@AlexisMincolla) September 7, 2018

Hate to break the news, though. Burt didn’t always have a mustache. It’s possible to find photos of Burt Reynolds without a mustache.

Of course, it’s easier to find pictures of Burt Reynolds with a mustache.

Here are some of the best tweets:

Some Fans Insisted They Are Growing Mustaches in Homage to Burt

“Burt Reynolds died today at the age of 82. His mustache was 68,” wrote one Twitter user. “RIP Burt Reynolds’ mustache! You were one of the greats!” wrote another.

rip burt reynolds mustache — russ (@rvssellsmith) September 7, 2018

One man is taking this mustache mourning seriously. He wrote, “In honor of Burt Reynolds, I will be growing out my mustache until November and then donating it to charity.”

He wasn’t the only one: Other fans are growing mustaches in honor of Burt Reynolds after the star’s death.

growing my mustache out as a burt reynolds memorial — #1 nature boyo (@nissanshitbox) September 7, 2018

Lots of people had the same idea.

Growing a mustache in memory of Burt Reynolds the only man I've ever admired one on. RIP Bandit. — Dameon Fulcher (@DameonFulcher) September 7, 2018

“Taking shots at the bar for Burt Reynolds right now, tears streaming down my face. Can’t believe I shaved my mustache a couple days ago, am I to blame!?” lamented one man. “Pretty well known fact about me is my adoration for Burt Reynolds and his mustache. I was pretty upset to hear of his passing today. R.I.P #Bandit,” said another.

Some People Took Pains to Remind Us That Burt Reynolds Is Not Tom Selleck

RIP Burt Reynolds! The Bandit, a mustache icon and sex symbol in his hay day!!! Another legend gone😔😇 pic.twitter.com/2lJ7zTvKwY — GamerMom1969 (@GamerMom1969) September 7, 2018

No, Tom Selleck didn’t die. Burt Reynolds died. Although their iconic facial hair confuses a lot of people.

Tom Selleck is not Burt Reynolds. And, vice versa. They just have the same awesome mustache. #RIPBurtReynolds — Andrea Pease (@AndreaPease) September 7, 2018

“I love Burt Reynolds. Especially his world renowned mustache. R. I. P.,” wrote a Twitter user. Some people referred to Burt Reynolds as a “mustache icon.”

Various people brought up Tom Selleck.

tom selleck and burt reynolds made me want to have a dope mustache when growing up. #RIPBurtReynolds — AFK|j0shimitsu SC DGF BBBBB (@j0shimitsu) September 7, 2018

Others just mourned Reynolds and his mustache too.

It is no longer time for Burt Reynold's mustache…RIP pic.twitter.com/NY0m7BEOhA — Emily H (@EKHugen) September 6, 2018

This guy remembered two things about Reynolds: His centerfold. And his mustache. “I have two distinct memories of Burt Reynolds. Besides seeing ‘Bandit’ in Theatre *. The Cosmopolitan centerfold- My BFF’s mom had it under glass on her vanity. *The night he shaved half his mustache off on Carson. I laughed/giggled so hard I fell off the bed.”

Here’s another picture in case you’re missing it already:

The charm. The grin. The mustache. Here's a look back at the amazing life & career of Burt Reynolds who died today at the age of 82. https://t.co/h8lduqkY2O #11MSNBC #11thHour pic.twitter.com/7NNZ7xZKrz — 11th Hour (@11thHour) September 7, 2018

“Cannonball Run was one of my favorite movies as a kid. Burt Reynolds was the King of Hollywood and probably one reason my dad wears a mustache to this day. #RIPBurt #RIPBurtReynolds,” explained one man.

RIP Burt Reynolds and Burt Reynolds' Mustache 🖤 — Sarah Dilley-Couture (@DilleyCouture) September 7, 2018

“Burt Reynolds was Hollywood’s most majestic mustache. Basically the equivalent of a mustang running the midwestern plains wild and free. Rest In Peace, sir,” wrote another.

The man, the icon, the mustache — legendary actor Burt Reynolds passed away today. Rest In Peace 💛 pic.twitter.com/i2su5rxA6x — Mohawk Austin (@mohawkaustin) September 7, 2018

“I will miss that gorgeous mustache, his charm, and his smile RIP Burt Reynolds I will miss you terribly,” explained a fan. “To quote the radio report I heard today: ‘Burt Reynolds and his signature mustache star(r)ed in many popular movies….’ I love that the ‘stache got second billing,” said another.

READ NEXT: Burt Reynolds’ Best Quotes