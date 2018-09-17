Christine Blasey Ford: Twitter Reacts with #MeToo Support

Christine Blasey Ford has stepped forward as the anonymous woman who wrote a letter alleging that Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in high school. She took a lie detector test, which she passed, and provided her therapists’ notes about the attack. But she said she didn’t come forward at first because she feared retaliation. She told The Washington Post: “Now I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation.” And as she comes forward, many people have reacted on Twitter with posts about how they believe her, including the hashtag #MeToo. Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Ford.

Celebrities & Activists Have Come Forward Supporting Ford

Alysaa Milano quickly tweeted after the news broke that Ford was coming out publicly.

I stand in solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 16, 2018

Zerlina Maxwell, a political analyst with MSNBC, requested that people not smear Ford for coming forward.

Please do not smear Christine Blasey Ford. What she is doing is a public service. In this #Metoo era we BELIEVE WOMEN. Her allegations come with therapists notes. No way we can confirm ANOTHER predator to the SCOTUS. — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) September 16, 2018

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he’s willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way about the reports. His classmate Mark Judge, who is named in the latter, said he had no recollection of the events.

Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand, said that she believes Ford and that assault can change lives forever.

I believe Christine Blasey Ford. No matter what age you are when you’re assaulted, it changes your life forever. And no matter what age you are when you assault someone – and no matter what decade it was – you’re a predator. #metoo — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 17, 2018

Ford claimed that Kavanaugh had groped her and tried to take her clothes off during a high school party. She was worried that he “might inadvertently kill me.”

Alumnae of Ford at Holton-Arms School have come forward in support of her.

‘We are alumnae of Holton-Arms School, and we are writing in support of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a fellow Holton graduate.’#MeToo pic.twitter.com/tRqMFQSIRK — Anabelle ❀ (@DemocracyJourno) September 17, 2018

I just spoke to one of my closest friends who went to school with & was a friend of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. More than 200 alumnae of Holton School have signed a letter in her support. As women, many of us have survivor stories like this. It is no longer ok. #metoo #KavaNO — Julie M (@exurbanmermaid) September 17, 2018

Many Have Said They Support & Believe Blasey

Her name is Christine Blasey Ford. She says, #MeToo She understands what the misogynistic right is going to do to her. Yet she comes forward. Thank you Christine! We stand besides you for strength over the coming weeks. I say #ThankYouChristine . pic.twitter.com/4fNmJ2lPCs — JerseyCraig #ThankYouChristine🇺🇸 (@CJPatruno) September 17, 2018

The posts are often using the wording “Her name is Christine Blasey Ford” or “Her name is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford” and then “She says #MeToo.”

Her name is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. She says #MeToo ⁠ I stand by you, Dr. Ford… We stand by you!#ThankYouChristine — Bea #IvoteDOYou (@beamorrison) September 17, 2018

Wendy Walsh is supporting Ford after her own experience with the O’Reilly scandal.

Amy, when it happened to me with the 0’Reilly scandal, I had no #MeToo to back me up. Trolls posted the addresses of my children’s schools. It was bad but I came out stronger and fearless. #ChristineBlaseyFord we are with you! Stay strong! https://t.co/iivukU7m9h — Wendy Walsh (@DrWendyWalsh) September 17, 2018

Many Are Sharing Their Stories of Why They Waited To Tell Others About a Sexual Assault

Others are pointing out that it doesn’t matter how long ago this happened. Trauma or fear can cause a person to wait to report an assault.

Doesn't matter if a sexual assault happened 30 yrs ago, 10 yrs ago, 10 months ago, 10 weeks ago, 10 days ago, 10 mins ago

Christine Blasey Ford #MeToo survival story was inflicted by Kavanaugh, her credibility is being scrutinized

That's why survivors don't speak up

I believe her — ░Ꮆ░Ꮛ░ℳ░™💎 (@Lady_Star_Gem) September 16, 2018

I believe Christine Blasey Ford. No matter what age you are when you’re assaulted, it changes your life forever. And no matter what age you are when you assault someone – and no matter what decade it was – you’re a predator. #metoo⁠ ⁠ — nicole (@nicfaux) September 17, 2018

I was gang raped at 18 by 3 rich, college, frat boys. Before I could even report it, they told all their female friends that I was a whore who willingly participated. I was slut shamed for 3 years by women like you. I didn't tell my story again until I was 52.#IBelieveChristine pic.twitter.com/XC2p7kCsKM — StopHimNow (@Saintsfan5348) September 17, 2018

35 years later, that rape still haunts me. I still think about it. It has impacted the person I am. I believe and trust Christine Blasey Ford, and I understand why she kept this to herself for so long. 6/6#MeToo #StopKavanaugh #DelayTheVote #DelayKavanaughVote — Kim (@KendialaToo) September 17, 2018

In an interview with The Washington Post, Ford said that Kavanaugh and a friend brought her to a bedroom while the two were drunk, and pinned her to a bed. She said that when she tried to yell, Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth. When Judge jumped on top of them, Ford was able to escape and locked herself in a bathroom. She said that while the whole thing was happening, a drunken Judge said “go for it” and also “stop.”

However, not everyone is supporting Ford. Some are saying the #MeToo movement is absurd and now anyone can be found guilty without proof.

Because of the absurd #MeToo environment we live in ANYONE making an accusation is now guilty without proof. Christine Blasey Ford👇 will be heard and it will once again humiliating for the democrat's. This all boils down to revenge for her parents bankruptcy case.😡 I say #BS pic.twitter.com/uAV6wigGkk — ALS1963🇺🇸 (@HLAurora63) September 17, 2018

But these posts are outnumbered by the people who believe Ford and are using the #MeToo hashtag.

I believe, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, professor at 2 colleges! #MeToo I also believe that her full title should be used with respect! Dr. And Professor!! — Broken Branch (@VLeeWalker2) September 17, 2018

Every person on the planet should be re-tweeting… I stand in solidarity with #ChristineBlaseyFord. #MeToo — Stain on America (@stainonamerica) September 17, 2018

And men have been sharing their support too, as Billie Jean King noted.

Thank you to the many men sharing support for Christine Blasey Ford. We need you, and millions more like you, to #BelieveWomen. #MeToo — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 16, 2018

The posts of support are increasing:

I stand in solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford. I believe her… and so should every U.S. Senator! #MeToo — Spin2Knit (@RealSpin2Knit) September 17, 2018

I stand in solidarity with Christine Blasey Ford. When I tried to say something, I was dismissed. So I stopped talking. #MeToo — Erin Finnegan (@eringofinnegan) September 17, 2018

Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in July and passed. Her account was also corroborated by therapist’s notes.

