Christine Blasey Ford: Twitter Reacts with #MeToo Support

Christine Blasey Ford has stepped forward as the anonymous woman who wrote a letter alleging that Brett Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted her in high school. She took a lie detector test, which she passed, and provided her therapists’ notes about the attack. But she said she didn’t come forward at first because she feared retaliation. She told The Washington Post: “Now I feel like my civic responsibility is outweighing my anguish and terror about retaliation.” And as she comes forward, many people have reacted on Twitter with posts about how they believe her, including the hashtag #MeToo. Here’s a look at some of the Twitter reactions to Ford.
Celebrities & Activists Have Come Forward Supporting Ford
Alysaa Milano quickly tweeted after the news broke that Ford was coming out publicly.
Zerlina Maxwell, a political analyst with MSNBC, requested that people not smear Ford for coming forward.
Kavanaugh has denied the allegations and said he’s willing to talk to the Senate Judiciary Committee in any way about the reports. His classmate Mark Judge, who is named in the latter, said he had no recollection of the events.
Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand, said that she believes Ford and that assault can change lives forever.
Ford claimed that Kavanaugh had groped her and tried to take her clothes off during a high school party. She was worried that he “might inadvertently kill me.”
Alumnae of Ford at Holton-Arms School have come forward in support of her.
Many Have Said They Support & Believe Blasey
The posts are often using the wording “Her name is Christine Blasey Ford” or “Her name is Dr. Christine Blasey Ford” and then “She says #MeToo.”
Wendy Walsh is supporting Ford after her own experience with the O’Reilly scandal.
Many Are Sharing Their Stories of Why They Waited To Tell Others About a Sexual Assault
Others are pointing out that it doesn’t matter how long ago this happened. Trauma or fear can cause a person to wait to report an assault.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Ford said that Kavanaugh and a friend brought her to a bedroom while the two were drunk, and pinned her to a bed. She said that when she tried to yell, Kavanaugh put his hand over her mouth. When Judge jumped on top of them, Ford was able to escape and locked herself in a bathroom. She said that while the whole thing was happening, a drunken Judge said “go for it” and also “stop.”
However, not everyone is supporting Ford. Some are saying the #MeToo movement is absurd and now anyone can be found guilty without proof.
But these posts are outnumbered by the people who believe Ford and are using the #MeToo hashtag.
And men have been sharing their support too, as Billie Jean King noted.
The posts of support are increasing:
Ford took a polygraph test administered by a former FBI agent in July and passed. Her account was also corroborated by therapist’s notes.
