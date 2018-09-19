Esker Software ‘Shooting’: ‘Attack’ Reported in Middleton

FBI and dozens of other agencies here near Deming way in Middleton #news3 pic.twitter.com/D6xiJDjL3P — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

A shooting has been reported at a software company in Middleton, Wisconsin. The incident took place at Esker Software on September 19 with reports about the attack coming at around 10:30 a.m. local time, reports the Wisconsin State Journal. There has been no confirmation of injuries in the shooting. Fox6’s Myra Sanchick tweeted that there are reports the gunman has been shot by police and that there are “multiple victims.”

Fox Madison reports that there are “multiple gunmen” involved in the incident. So far, an “active shooter situation” has been confirmed by the Dane County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department has said that they are assisting the Middleton Police Department in the incident.

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

On their official website, Esker is described as a “widely recognized as a leader in AI-driven process automation software all around the world.” The office is located at 1850 Demming Way in Middleton, located about seven miles west of Madison and 90 miles west of Milwaukee. WSAW reports that at around 10 a.m. an automated message played in another office in the building telling employees there to take cover.

WISC reports that as a precaution, Middleton High School, Kromrey Middle School and Clark Street Community School were all placed on lockdown. WISC’s Keely Arthur reports that there are “at least 50 cop cars” on scene. Arthur later reported that an ambulance could be seen taking someone from the scene.

The ATF’s St. Paul division tweeted that they are “responding” to the scene.

READ NEXT: Donald Trump Jr’s Hunting Buddy Commits Suicide at 47