Defamation Lawsuit Against a Julie Swetnick was Voluntarily Dismissed

The Internet is circulating with rumors that Julie Swetnick might have been the target of a defamation lawsuit by Webtrends, a company that she worked for. Court records do show that the company filed a lawsuit against a woman by the same name, just after Swetnick finished working for Webtrends. But the case was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff, according to court records.

Here are more details.

A search of the Oregon Judicial Department’s online records does reveal that Webtrends Corporation filed a lawsuit against a woman named Julie Swetnick in 2000. It was a civil defamation and fraud suit, according to court records. Here’s a screenshot of the search results.

The records reveal that the lawsuit was filed in 2000 by Webtrends Corporation and Margie Huetter against a defendant named Julie Swetnick. It was later dismissed by Webtrends.

It cannot be determined definitively, without more detailed records, that this is the same Swetnick. However, a resume posted by Swetnick online does indicate that she worked for Webtrends just before the lawsuit was filed. The suit was filed on November 27, 2000, and she worked for Webtrends as a professional services engineer in Portland, Oregon from December 1999 to August 2000. When she left Webtrends, she then worked for Cable & Wireless International from September 2000 to April 2002 as a “senior web project manager/teams lead/Webtrends manager.” When she worked for Merck Sharp & Dohme from July 2005 to January 2006, she was also a “Webtrends professional services engineer (sme).” So she continued to work with other companies on Webtrends projects in some form even after she left the company.

Webtrends is a digital analytics company.

According to the court records, the complaint involved defamation and fraud and it was not subject to mandatory arbitration.

However, Judge James R. Ellis ultimately dismissed the case with prejudice. This means that the case was dismissed and the plaintiffs could not bring the back the same case back. The records indicate that the case was dismissed with prejudice “Pursuant to ORCP 54A.” A look at ORCP 54 reveals that this is a voluntary dismissal, which means that the dismissal happened by the request of the plaintiff, who voluntarily withdrew their claim.

The records also indicate that the case was dismissed without any court costs or attorney fees incurred to either party.

At this time, additional details about the case are not known. The public court records do not link to more detailed documents. Neither Webtrends nor Julie Swetnick have commented publicly about the suit.