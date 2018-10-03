Christine Ford Ex Boyfriend Writes Letter on Polygraph

An ex-boyfriend of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford claims in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Ford helped a friend with a polygraph test, contrary to her testimony, according to a letter that Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley wrote Ford’s attorneys.

The former boyfriend’s own letter, which you can read later in this article, says he dated Ford for six years and covers a wide range of issues, including credit card use, her alleged fear of flying and closed spaces, and why they broke up (he says she cheated.) The boyfriend alleges he never heard Ford say she was sexually assaulted or bring up Brett Kavanaugh.

Here’s the exchange that Ford had with prosecutor Rachel Mitchell under oath:

Mitchell: “Have you ever had discussions with anyone besides your attorneys on how to take a polygraph?”

Ford: “Never.”

Mitchell: “And I don’t just mean counter measures, but I mean just any sort of tips or anything like that?”

Ford: “No. I was scared of the test itself but was comfortable that I could tell the information and the test would reveal whatever it was going to reveal. I didn’t expect it to be as long as it was going to be so it was a little bit stressful.”

Mitchell: “Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?”

Ford: “Never.”

Prosecutor Rachel Mitchell: "Have you ever given tips or advice to somebody who was looking to take a polygraph test?" Christine Blasey Ford: "Never." pic.twitter.com/k5Pm424f22 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2018

Christine Ford’s former boyfriend was not named, but a copy of his letter was soon published. The rhetoric continues to heat up in the Brett Kavanaugh nomination as Grassley’s letter to the Ford lawyers claims they have been withholding evidence the committee wants to review, such as her therapist’s notes and more information on a polygraph the attorneys say Ford took and passed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ford’s Ex Boyfriend Alleges She Never Mentioned Being Sexually Assaulted, Helped a Friend With a Polygraph, Lied About Credit Card Use & Showed No Fear of Flying or Closed Spaces

BREAKING: Fox’s @johnrobertsFox obtains letter from Ford ex-boyfriend alleging: dated for 6 yrs, never told of sex assault, Ford coached friend on taking polygraph, flew frequently w/o expressing any fear of flying/tight spaces/limited exits. Doesn’t want to b/c “involved”. pic.twitter.com/jVeW0qaJD0 — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) October 3, 2018

The boyfriend’s letter was obtained by John Roberts of Fox News. You can read it above.

It says that the writer met Christine Blasey (now Christine Blasey Ford) in 1989 or 1990 in California. They were friends for two years, and then they dated from 1992 through 1998. “I found her truthful and maintain no animus toward her,” the ex boyfriend wrote.

“During our time dating, Dr. Ford never brought up anything regarding her experience as a victim of sexual assault, harassment, or misconduct. Dr. Ford never mentioned Brett Kavanaugh,” the letter states.

The letter says that Ford lived with a woman named Monica L. McLean, and the boyfriend believed McLean was her “life-long best friend.”

During that time, McLean was interviewing for jobs with the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office, the letter says. “I witnessed Dr. Ford help McLean prepare for a potential polygraph exam. Dr. Ford explained in detail what to expect, how polygraphs worked and helped McLean become familiar and less nervous about the exam. Dr. Ford was able to help because of her background in psychology.”

The writer said that he and Ford lived together while dating and were in a long-distance relationship when Ford moved to Hawaii around 1998.

They traveled around the Hawaiian islands on a propeller plane but “Dr. Ford never indicated a fear of flying. To the best of my recollection, Dr. Ford never expressed a fear of closed quarters, tight spaces, or places with only one exit.”

The writer said he “assisted Dr. Ford with finding a place to live…She ended up living in a very small, 500 sq. ft. house with one door.” (Ford has testified that the alleged assault by Kavanaugh had long-lasting effects on her; her lawyers had indicated she was afraid of flying, and she testified she put a second door on the family home because she was afraid of closed-in spaces. You can read more about the second door controversy here.)

The ex-boyfriend claims he ended the then long-distance relationship “once I discovered that Dr. Ford was unfaithful while living in Hawaii.” He said that he took her off the credit card they shared after they broke up. “But nearly 1 year later, I noticed Dr. Ford had been charging the card, and charged about $600 worth of merchandise. When confronted, Dr. Ford said she did not use the card, but later admitted to the use after I threatened to involve fraud prevention.”

The writer says he didn’t speak with Ford again until around 2002 when she contacted him briefly. He hadn’t thought much about her until he saw the story in the Washington Post on September 16, 2018. The boyfriend said he doesn’t want to be involved in the process or investigation but wanted to be truthful about what he knows.

Grassley’s Letter Mentioned the Boyfriend & Demanded More Information, Such as Ford’s Therapist’s Notes

NEW: Fox News obtains letter through sources, sent from @ChuckGrassley to Dr. Ford's lawyers requesting "material evidence relevant to allegations of sexual assault made by your client," pic.twitter.com/Vl12AE3m33 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) October 3, 2018

The Grassley letter, which you can read above, says that Grassley was renewing “my requests for material evidence relevant to allegations of sexual assault made by… Dr. Christine Blasey Ford against Judge Brett Kavanaugh.”

Grassley argued, “Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination.”

He wrote that he was renewing his request “for the notes from therapy sessions in which Dr. Ford discussed the alleged assault by Judge Kavanaugh.” Grassley noted that the reports were “repeatedly cited as corroboration even while written 30 years after the alleged event and in apparent contradiction with testimony and other public statements regarding several key details of the allegations, including when the alleged attack occurred, how many individuals were present in the bedroom in which the attack was alleged to have occurred, and how many individuals attended the party.”

Grassley indicated that Ford’s lawyers had previously argued that the notes “contain private, highly sensitive information that is not necessary for the Committee to assess the credibility of [Dr. Ford’s] testimony.”

He also renewed his requests for “copies of all audio or video recordings produced during the course of Mr. Hanafin’s polygraph examination of Dr. Ford, as well as polygraph charts and other data that Mr. Hanafin relied upon in preparing his report.”

Grassley said it was “unfair to rely on the result of a polygraph examination while withholding the materials necessary to assess the accuracy of the results.”

He then brought up the boyfriend’s letter, writing, “the full details of Dr. Ford’s polygraph are particularly important because the Senate Judiciary Committee has received a sworn statement from a longtime boyfriend of Dr. Ford’s stating that he personally witnessed Dr. Ford coaching a friend on polygraph examinations. When asked under oath in the hearing whether she’d ever given any tips or advice to someone who was planning on taking a polygraoh, Dr. Ford replied, ‘Never.’” Grassley added, “This statement raises specific concerns about the reliability of her polygraph examination results. The Senate therefore needs this information.”

He also asked for any and all written audiovisual or electronic materials relating to the allegations previously provided to any reporter. For example, he is seeking Dr. Ford’s communications with a Washington Post reporter over an encrypted app.

He said that Dr. Ford’s allegations have “put Judge Kavanaugh on trial before the nation. A sitting federal judge and Supreme Court nominee has been accused of committing a violent crime.”