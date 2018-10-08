Hurricane Michael: Florida School Closings List

Hurricane Michael has caused several districts in Florida to announce that school will be let out early on Tuesday, October 9 and closed on Wednesday, October 10. Dozens of counties across the state and in the path of the Category 2 hurricane have followed suit, and Citrus County Schools has announced that all after-school activities and events will be cancelled for both days.

Sam Himmel, the superintendent of schools, released an official statement regarding Hurricane Michael on Facebook. “As a result of the recommendation made by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office to open shelters tomorrow, schools will be closed and all after school activities and events are canceled for Tuesday, October 9th and Wednesday, October 10th, in anticipation of Hurricane Michael,” he wrote. “… I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.”

Certain Counties Will Keep Schools Closed Until Friday, October 12

Florida A&M University also released an official statement announcing that their Tallahassee campus will be closed until October 12. “Due to National Hurricane Center weather predictions, Florida A&M University’s main campus in Tallahassee, FAMU DRS, the FAMU Educational Research Center for Child Development (Day Care Center) and the Crestview campus will close from 12:01 a.m., Tuesday, October 9, through Friday, October 12,” they wrote in an official statement. “Weekend classes and events are canceled. Volleyball games and the Candidates’ Forum scheduled for this week are also canceled. The University is expected to resume all normal operations on Monday, October 15.”

Below is a full list of public schools that will be closed because of Hurricane Michael. For additional information on government, business, and church closings in the Florida area, click here.

COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES

Florida A&M University (closed Tuesday-Friday)

Florida State University (closed Tuesday-Friday)

University of West Florida (noon dismissal Tuesday, closed Wednesday)

Pensacola State College (4 p.m. dismissal Tuesday, closed Wednesday)

Northwest Florida State College (closed Tuesday-Wednesday)

Tallahassee Community College (closed Tuesday-Sunday)

Gulf Coast State College (closed Tuesday-Wednesday)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Calhoun County Schools (closed Tuesday-Thursday)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

Escambia County Public Schools (closed half-day Tuesday, full day Wednesday)

Aletheia Christian Academy (closed half-day Tuesday, full day Wednesday)

Lighthouse Private Christian Academy (closed Tuesday-Wednesday)

Marcus Pointe Christian Academy (noon dismissal Tuesday, closed Wednesday)

Marcus Pointe Christian Preschool (4 p.m. dismissal on Tuesday, closed Wednesday)

GADSDEN COUNTY

Gadsden County Public Schools (closed Tuesday-Friday)

HOLMES COUNTY

Holmes County Schools (closed Tuesday-Thursday)

JACKSON COUNTY

Jackson County Schools (1 p.m. release Tuesday, closed Wednesday)

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Jefferson County Schools (closed Tuesday)

LEON COUNTY

Leon County Schools (closed Tuesday-Friday)

Tree of Life Tallahassee (closed Tuesday-Friday)

Betton Hills Preparatory School (closed Tuesday-Friday)

Aucilla Christian Academy (closed Tuesday-Friday)

MADISON COUNTY

Madison County Schools (closed Tuesday-Thursday, possibly Friday)

OKALOOSA COUNTY

Okaloosa County Schools (closed Tuesday-Wednesday)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY

Santa Rosa County Schools (closed half-day Tuesday, full-day Wednesday)

WAKULLA COUNTY

Wakulla County Schools (closed Tuesday-Friday)

WALTON COUNTY

Walton County Schools (closed Tuesday-Wednesday)

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Washington County Schools (1 p.m. dismissal Tuesday, closed Wednesday)