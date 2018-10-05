‘Cancel Kavanaugh’ Protests Near Me: Times & Locations for October 6

On Saturday, October 6, the Senate is expected to vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, even as his nomination remains highly controversial. The American Bar Association has announced that they are reopening their evaluation of Kavanaugh, but their evaluation likely won’t be complete before the Senate vote. Meanwhile, thousands of people are planning on joining across the country to protest Kavanaugh’s nomination and possible appointment to the Supreme Court. Read on for more details about the rallies and protests that are happening on Saturday, October 6.

These are the protests currently scheduled to happen, as of the time of publication. More may be added. To see the most updated list and map, visit the map on the We Are Ultraviolet webpage here. The Women’s March group is referring to these protests as #CancelKavanaugh, but the We Are Ultraviolet group is referring to them as #StopKavanaugh or “No Justice, No Seat.”

The events are listed in alphabetical order by state, except for the main protest in Washington, D.C., which is listed first. All times are local.

Main Cancel Kavanaugh Protest in D.C.

October 6, 9 a.m. Eastern at Hart Atrium, 120 Constitution Avenue NE. Sign up here.

Arizona Kavanaugh Protest

Sedona, Arizona on October 6 at 10 a.m. at the Walgreens on Sunset Drive. Sign up here.

Tucson, Arizona on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. at First Christian Church (SW Corner of Speedway & Euclid.) Sign up here.

California Kavanaugh Protest

Oakland, California (Lake Merritt) on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. on Harrison Street. Sign up here.

Colorado Kavanaugh Protest

Denver, Colorado on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m. at Senator Cory Gardner’s office (721 19th St. Suite 150). Sign up here.

Florida Kavanaugh Protest

Miami, Florida on October 6 at 12 p.m. at Senator Marco Rubio’s office (7400 SW 87th Avenue.) Sign up here.

Georgia Kavanaugh Protest

Atlanta, Georgia on October 6 at 10:30 a.m. in Woodruff Park (Peachtree and Edgewood Avenues.) Sign up here.

Louisiana Kavanaugh Protest

New Orleans, Lousiana on October 6 on Lafayette Square (S Maestri Place.) Note that the time is still being confirmed because the signup page says midnight, but that’s likely not correct. Sign up here.

Maine Kavanaugh Protest

Portland, Maine on Saturday, October 6 at 12 p.m. in Lobsterman Park on 1 Temple St. Sign up here.

Nevada Kavanaugh Protest

Reno, Nevada on October 6 at 7 p.m. at City Plaza/Believe Sign on 10 North Virginia. Sign up here.

Ohio Kavanaugh Protest

Dayton, Ohio on Saturday, October 6 at 12 p.m. at the Courthouse Square on 23 N Main Street. Sign up here.

Utah Kavanaugh Protest

SLC, Utah on Oct. 6 at 12 p.m. at City Creek Park (2nd Avenue and State Street.) Sign up here.

Vermont Kavanaugh Protest

Burlington, Vermont: Saturday, October 6 at 12 p.m. local time. Meeting outside the Federal Building on Elmwood (11 Elmwood Avenue.) Sign up here.

Washington Kavanaugh Protest

Seattle Washington on Oct. 6 at 3 p.m. at Westlake Park (401 Pine Street). Sign up here.

Do you know of more protests happening that aren’t listed here? Let us know in the comments below. Leaders who want to participate in a prep call for planning can sign up here.