Richard Vinneccy, Julie Swetnick’s Ex-Boyfriend: ‘I Do Not Believe Her’

In an exclusive interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham, the ex-boyfriend of Kavanaugh accuser Julie Swetnick said that he didn’t believe her.
63-year-old Richard Vinneccy previously told Politico that he had filed a restraining order against Swetnick after she allegedly threatened him in the wake of their breakup. With Ingraham, Vinneccy reiterated this story, claiming that “everything she said was an exaggeration” and further arguing that no one knew her better than he did.
In an interview with Politico, Vinneccy said, “Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time. I know a lot about her. She’s not credible at all. Not at all.”
Here’s what you need to know.
Vinneccy Told Ingraham That Swetnick Threatened to Hurt His Family
Vinneccy told Ingraham on Monday night that Swetnick had repeatedly threatened him throughout their four-year relationship and following their breakup.
While appearing on ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ Vinneccy said, “Right after I broke up with her, she basically called me many times and at one point she basically said, ‘You will never, ever see your unborn child alive.'”
He continued, “Never, never once [did] she mention [Kavanaugh] to me. We used to talk about everything. She never once mentioned that at all. … If you ask me personally if I believe her, I don’t believe her. I really don’t believe her. Nobody knows Julie Swetnick better than me.”
Vinneccy Is a Registered Democrat Who Lives in Florida
According to Politico, Vinneccy is a registered Democrat in the Miami-Dade County records. He claims that Swetnick continued to threaten him even after he married his wife and had a child. To Politico, he said, “I have a lot of facts, evidence, that what she’s saying is not true at all. I would rather speak to my attorney first before saying more.”
