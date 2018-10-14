60 Minutes Live Stream: How to Watch Donald Trump Interview Online

President Donald Trump was interviewed by 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl in a rare non-Fox News TV appearance for Trump. With the pivotal midterm elections just weeks away, Trump discussed a wide-range of topics with Stahl, including the reports of chaos inside the White House, potential departures in his cabinet and the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to CBS News. He also talked with Stahl about the Kavanaugh confirmation, tariffs, China, North Korea, Russia, NATO and global warming, CBS says.

The interview is scheduled to air Sunday, October 14, on 60 Minutes at 7:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. PT on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the a live stream of the interview (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the interview on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the interview on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Preview:

While President Trump has often called into Fox News shows or appeared for interviews with Fox hosts, an interview on another network has been a rarity for Trump during his nearly two years in office. Trump’s interview with Leslie Stahl comes at a key time for his administration, as he works to help Republicans keep some control over Congress. Trump is also dealing with several key issues in the trade and foreign relations spheres, while also putting up a public relations fight over the perceived chaos inside his White House. It is Trump’s first appearance on 60 Minutes while in office.

The portions of the interview that have been released by CBS have already made news in the United States and abroad. Trump told Stahl that there will be “severe punishment” if Saudi Arabia is found to have been involved in the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Saudi officials warned Sunday it would respond to any “threats,” but the country’s stock market plunged over Trump’s comments, CBS News reports.

Turkish officials have said they fear Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents after he entered his native country’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Saudi officials have called the allegations “baseless,” but have not provided any evidence that Khashoggi left the consulate.

“There’s something really terrible and disgusting about that, if that was the case, so we’re going to have to see,” Trump said during the 60 Minutes interview. “We’re going to get to the bottom of it and there will be severe punishment.” But Trump also said the U.S. “would be punishing ourselves” if an arms deal with the Saudis was canceled. He called the deal, a “tremendous order for our companies.”

During the interview, conducted at the White House on Thursday, Trump also talked about turnover in his cabinet. Nikki Haley announced last week she would be resigning as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. And Attorney General Jeff Sessions is potentially going to leave the administration after the midterms. The president hinted that other departures are likely, saying there are “some people” he is “not thrilled with.”

He suggested General James Mattis, the Secretary of Defense, could be on his way out. When asked by Stahl if Mattis would be leaving, Trump said, “Well, I don’t know. He hasn’t told me that.”

Trump added, “I have a very good relationship with him. I had lunch with him two days ago. I have a very good relationship with him. It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But General Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves. Everybody. People leave. That’s Washington.”

According to CBS, Trump called the reports of chaos in the White House “fake news,” telling Stahl, “I’m changing things around. And I’m entitled to. I have people now on standby that will be phenomenal. They’ll come into the administration, they’ll be phenomenal.” When asked by Stahl if other officials would leave the administration soon, he said, “Yeah, other people will go, sure.”