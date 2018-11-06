Berniecrat Progressives Running in the 2018 Elections Today [LIST]

Wondering which “Berniecrat” Progressives are running today? Here are several resources to help you find out. This is a developing story.

Warren Lynch, a Ward 2 member at the Malden Democratic City Committee and founder of Our Revolution Malden put together a comprehensive list of all the Berniecrat progressives who are running today. You can read the original list, updated on October 31, here. We are also sharing the list below. Follow Warren Lynch’s page for updates. Lynch added the following annotations to the list:

DSA: Endorsed by Democratic Socialists of America

Bernie: Endorsed personally by Bernie

LB: Endorsed by Local Berniecrats, a grassroots group

OR: Endorsed by Our Revolution, either nationally or a local branch

W: Endorsed by Warren Lynch because he knows them personally

JD: Endorsed by Justice Democrats, a group run by The Young Turks

PCCC: Endorsed by Progressive Change Campaign Committee (these may not all be Berniecrats per se, but are known for being progressive)

PR: Endorsed by The Political Revolution

CCSPACPA: Endorsed by California Super-Progressive Anti-Corporate Political Activists Facebook group

WFP: Endorsed by the Working Families Party

NNU: Endorsed by National Nurses United

BNC: Endorsed by Brand New Congress (who have also endorsed progressive Republicans)

No note means the name was crowdsourced

Here are the Berniecrat Progressives running for U.S. House or Senate today.

U.S. Senate Candidates who are Bernie Progressives:

Zak Ringelstein (ME) (PR) (BNC) (LB) (DSA)

(PR) (BNC) (LB) (DSA) Beto O’Rourke (TX) * (PR) (WFP)

U.S. House Candidates who are Bernie Progressives:

Chintan Desai (AR-1) (PR)

(PR) Joan Greene (AZ-5) (PR)

(PR) Hiral Tipimeni (AZ-8) (WFP)

(WFP) Audrey Denney (CA-1) (OR) (JD) (PR) (NNU) (CSPACPA)

(OR) (JD) (PR) (NNU) (CSPACPA) Kenneth Meija (CA-34) (CSPACPA)

(CSPACPA) Rodolfo Cortes Barragan (CA-40) 1

1 Julia Peacock (CA-42) (PR) (CSPACPA)

(PR) (CSPACPA) Katie Porter (CA-45) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR)

(NNU) (PCCC) (PR) Mike Levin (CA-49) * (PCCC) (PR)

* (PCCC) (PR) Ammar Campa-Najjar (CA-50) (OR) (JD) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP) (CSPACPA)

(OR) (JD) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP) (CSPACPA) Stephany Rose Spaulding (CO-5) (JD) (PR)

(JD) (PR) Jahana Hayes (CT-5) (WFP)

(WFP) Jennifer “Dr Z” Zimmerman (FL-1) (W) (PCCC)

(W) (PCCC) Sanjay Patel (FL-8) (Bernie) (JD) (OR) (PR)

(Bernie) (JD) (OR) (PR) Lisa Ring (GA-1) (OR) (PCCC) (JD) (PR) (W)

(OR) (PCCC) (JD) (PR) (W) J osh McCall (GA-9) (PR)

(PR) Abby Finkenauer (IA-1)

JD Scholten (IA-4) (OR) (PR) (WFP)

(OR) (PR) (WFP) Daniel Clark (IA-2) (Daniel Clark isn’t listed on Lynch’s list, but he was a Bernie delegate in the 2016 election and is running as an independent candidate.)

Aaron Swisher (ID-2) (LB)

(LB) Chuy Garcia (IL-4) (OR) (Bernie) (NNU) (PR) (WFP)

(OR) (Bernie) (NNU) (PR) (WFP) Sara Dady (IL-16) (LB)

(LB) Tobi Beck (IN-4) (PCCC)

(PCCC) Liz Watson (IN-9) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP)

(NNU) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP) Paul Davis (KS-2)

James Thompson (KS-4) (OR) (JD) (BNC) (PR) (DSA)

(OR) (JD) (BNC) (PR) (DSA) Paul Walker (KY-1) (OR) (PR) (LB)

(OR) (PR) (LB) Amy McGrath (KY-6) (PR)

(PR) Ayanna Pressley (MA-7) (W) (JD) (PR) (YJ) (PM) (WFP)

(W) (JD) (PR) (YJ) (PM) (WFP) Jared Golden (ME-2) (NNU)

(NNU) Matt Morgan (MI-1) (JD)

(JD) Rob Davidson (MI-2) (JD) (BNC) (PR)

(JD) (BNC) (PR) Cathy Albro (MI-3) (PR)

(PR) Elissa Slotkin (MI-8)

Andy Levin (MI-9) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR)

(NNU) (PCCC) (PR) Rashida Tlaib (MI-13) (OR) (JD) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP)

(OR) (JD) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP) Ilhan Omar (MN-5) (OR) (JD) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR)

(OR) (JD) (NNU) (PCCC) (PR) Renee Hoagenson (MO-4)

Jamie Schoolcraft (MO-7) (JD) (PR)

(JD) (PR) Kathy Ellis (MO-8)

Denise Adams (NC-5) (WFP)

(WFP) Kyle Horton (NC-7)

David Wilson Brown (NC-10) (PR) (PCCC)

(PR) (PCCC) Phillip Price (NC-11) (PR)

(PR) Jessica McClure (NE-1) (PR)

(PR) Kara Eastman (NE-2) (JD) (PR) (WFP)

(JD) (PR) (WFP) Paul Theobald (NE-3) (PR)

(PR) Andrew Kim (NJ-3) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP)

(PCCC) (PR) (WFP) Xochitl Torres-Small (NM-2)

Liuba Grechen-Shirley (NY-2) (OR) (PR) (WFP)

(OR) (PR) (WFP) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) (DSA) (OR) (JD) (BNC) (PR) (WFP) (LB)

(DSA) (OR) (JD) (BNC) (PR) (WFP) (LB) Tedra Cobb (NY-21) (OR)

(OR) Dana Balter (NY-24) (W) (OR) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP)

(W) (OR) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP) Jamie McLeod-Skinner (OR-2) (WFP)

(WFP) Jessica King (PA-11) (OR) (Bernie) (JD) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP)

(OR) (Bernie) (JD) (PCCC) (PR) (WFP) Joe Cunningham (SC-1)

Mary Geren (SC-3) (OR) (PR)

(OR) (PR) Danielle Mitchell (TN-3) (BNC) (PR)

(BNC) (PR) Mariah Phillips (TN-4)

Justin Kanew (TN-7)

Lorie Burch (TX-3) (JD) (BNC)

(JD) (BNC) Mike Siegel (TX-10) (OR)

(OR) Vanessa Adia (TX-12) (JD) (BNC) (PR)

(JD) (BNC) (PR) Adrienne Bell (TX-14) (JD) (OR) (BNC) (PR)

(JD) (OR) (BNC) (PR) Veronica Escobar (TX-16) (PCCC) (PR)

(PCCC) (PR) Sri Preston Kulkarni (TX-22) (PCCC) (PR)

(PCCC) (PR) Gina Ortiz Jones (TX-23)

Linsey Fagan (TX-26) (PCCC) (JD) (PR) (LB) (BNC)

(PCCC) (JD) (PR) (LB) (BNC) Eric Holguin (TX-27) (PR)

(PR) Colin Allred (TX-32) (PR)

(PR) Lee Castillo (UT-1)

Shireen Ghorbani (UT-2)

James Singer (UT-3) (LB) (DSA)

(LB) (DSA) Vangie Williams (VA-1)

Jennifer Lewis (VA-6) (OR) (PR)

(OR) (PR) Anthony Flaccavento (VA-9) (OR) (PR)

(OR) (PR) Lisa Brown (WA-5)

Sarah Smith (WA-9) (JD) (BNC) (PR) (LB) (OR)

(JD) (BNC) (PR) (LB) (OR) Randy Bryce (WI-1) (Bernie) (JD) (PCCC) (NNU) (PR) (WFP)

(Bernie) (JD) (PCCC) (NNU) (PR) (WFP) Richard Ojeda (WV-3) (PR) (WFP)

(PR) (WFP) Greg Hunter (WY) (LB)

You can also see a list of Governor, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, or local state Senate and House candidates on Lynch’s page here.

In addition, Our Revolution provides a page of the candidates they have endorsed, which you can view here.