Lucy McBath’s Son, Jordan Davis: How His Death Impacted Her Political Run

Lucy McBath is a gun rights activist running for Congress in Georgia’s 6th District, in what’s been defined as a neck-and-neck race with incumbent Republican Karen Handel.

Formerly a Delta flight attendant, McBath became a gun rights activist after her son, Jordan Davis, was shot and killed by a white man in 2012 for reportedly playing loud music in a car at a gas station in Florida.

A recent New York Times poll showed McBath and Handel to be polling at 46 percent and 44 percent, respectively. The race has been described as a toss-up by Cook Political Report.

Here’s what you need to know about how McBath’s son inspired her political run.

McBath Was Spurred to Political Activism in the Wake of the Death of Her Son, Jordan

I never planned to run for office. After my son Jordan was shot and killed, my life completely changed. This is my story — please share it far and wide, and join me on this journey. — With Love, Lucy pic.twitter.com/f5Ej8fKQxO — Lucy McBath (@LucyWins2018) September 12, 2018

Jordan Davis was shot and killed at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida in 2012 when a white man objected to the volume of music in the car Jordan was in. When Jordan refused to lower his music, the man shot him. Jordan was 17 years old at the time of his death. The shooter, a man named Michael Dunn, then used Florida’s stand-your-ground law as a defense, and was found not guilty of murder in his first trial. He was finally convicted of murder in a second trial and sentenced to life in prison.

After serving as a Delta flight attendant for 30 years, McBath jumped into the gun rights movement, becoming a national spokesperson for two organizations: Everytown for Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. She’s become a notable lobbyist for Georgia’s Congressional, State House and State Senate delegations, fighting to enact common sense gun laws.

She said to Elle that after Hillary Clinton lost in the 2016 election (she was a significant member of Clinton’s campaign), she spent three months figuring out her next move, and also underwent hip replacement surgery during that time period. During that time period, she was given an award by Emily’s List and was contacted by Representative Renitta Shannon, who asked her to run for office.

McBath said,

Trust me, when I was sitting at home those three months trying to figure out where to go, running for office was not on my mind. Even when EMILY’s List gave me the award, it was not on my mind. People kept telling me all along the way, ‘Have you ever thought about running for office?’ And I would always say, ‘Nope, not me, what I do is political enough. No, I’m a movement builder and organizer. Just no.’ Over and over again, people kept saying that, and even in January, after we lost the race, it still was not on my mind. I don’t think it was really until the time when Representative Shannon came to me, and I thought, my goodness, now even a legislator is directly telling me this. And I never looked back.

In a recent campaign ad, McBath said, “Jordan didn’t deserve to be shot at. Jordan didn’t deserve to die that way…I still continue to mother [Jordan] through making sure I can preserve the lives of others like him.”

McBath Has Been Described as the Only Candidate in the 2018 Election Cycle to ‘Explicitly Discuss Issues of Racial Injustice and Violence Against Minorities’

In a recent NYT profile of McBath in October, she was described as the only political candidate directly acknowledging issues of racial injustice and violence against minorities. Though McBath is known for her work with the Black Lives Matter movement and gun rights activism, she’s running on a multi-faceted platform that prioritizes healthcare and education reform.

On her official site, McBath wrote, “As a two-time breast cancer survivor and daughter of two medical professionals, I understand the importance of quality, affordable health care. I strongly believe that access to healthcare is a fundamental right, and as your Congresswoman, I will consistently vote for proposals that would allow more Georgians to get covered.”

In terms of education policy, McBath supports finding measures that will limit and reduce the extent of student debt Americans have to burden, and has personally created a foundation called the Champion in the Making Legacy Foundation, which helps high schoolers in Georgia who wish to attend traditional and vocational schools receive the “assistance” that will help to prevent them from falling through the cracks.

McBath Comes From a Family That Was Very Politically Active in the Civil Rights Movement

Today I honor my father. A man of tremendous #courage and resolve to break down the strongholds of oppression and discrimination towards people of color. Happy Father’s Day Daddy💕I hope to complete all that you worked so hard to achieve. #Giant4civilrights #IfightwithU 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/WLeyCyiPF2 — Lucy Kay McBath (@lucymcbath) June 17, 2018

In addition to her son’s significant and lasting impact on her life, McBath had another source of inspiration from her family that pushed her towards politics: her mother and father. Her father was the president of the Illinois branch of the NAACP while she was growing up. To Elle Magazine, McBath explained that she spent her childhood attending rallies, marching, and helping the movement in general.

To The New York Times, McBath said, “At the end of the day, whatever you think about me; whatever happens or whatever I become in the future, I’ll still always be Jordan’s mom.”

To Elle, she further explained that she no longer is afraid of many things, saying, “In my mind, the worst thing that ever could happen to a mother, to a woman, has happened to me. And so there’s not much more I’m afraid of now.”