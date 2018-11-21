What Restaurants Are Open in Milwaukee on Thanksgiving 2018?

Looking for a good restaurant for Thanksgiving dinner 2018? A number of Milwaukee, Wisconsin-area restaurants are offering special Thanksgiving Day menus or are just open on Thanksgiving Day with their regular offerings.

Milwaukee area restaurants are engaging in the Thanksgiving Day meal business in a big way, and a lot of people prefer to eat out on Thanksgiving, in part because you don’t have to do all of those dishes, and it’s just less stress. Here are 11 restaurants that are open in the Milwaukee, Wisconsin area for Thanksgiving 2018. Most of those listed below offer special Thanksgiving menus. Thanksgiving 2018 is on November 22, 2018.

Mader’s

Mader’s is a German restaurant that is a Milwaukee landmark. It has quite an impressive Thanksgiving buffet menu. According to its website, the brunch buffet is served on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for $32.95, and a dinner buffet from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for $34.95. Children 10 and under are $10.95.

The buffet even has a Schnitzel station and a Spatzel Station. Entrees include German and other entrees such as Bavarian Sauerbraten with Red Cabbage; buttered whipped chive potatoes; baked Tilapia with Roasted Brussels Sprouts; German Potato Salad; and Apple & Herb Roasted Turkey with Dijon Gravy. You can see the full Thanksgiving Menu for Mader’s here. Mader’s is located at 1041 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The phone number is (414) 271-3377.

Sweet Diner

Sweet Diner is open for Thanksgiving 2018. “Sweet Diner will be open on Thanksgiving Day, serving our regular menu until 10AM. From 10AM to close, our special Thanksgiving menu will be available. Call to book your reservation -or- if a cozy night at home is your thing, we’re offering a special carryout dinner for 6. Happy Thanksgiving!” the restaurant’s website says.

The menu includes such things as: Cider-Brined Turkey with Savory Herb Gravy; Green Apple, Rosemary, Yellow Squash & Honey Bourbon Stuffing; Sweet Potato Mash with Crumb Topping; Mushroom Ragout with Green Beans and Crisp Onions; Wild Rice Salad with Dried Cranberries; Cranberry-Apple Relish; Savory Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Sage and Rum Chantilly. “Price per person $35.00 +18% gratuity + 6.1% tax,” says the site.

The restaurant also has a price for a family of six but that’s pick-up only. The restaurant’s phone number is 414-488-600, and it’s located at 239 East Chicago Street in Milwaukee, WI.

Fiesta Cafe

The Fiesta Cafe is also open on Thanksgiving Day 2018. The restaurant is open from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. After 3 p.m., it offers half off appetizers. The phone number for the restaurant is 414-914-9569. It’s located at 1407 South 1st Street in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Devon Seafood & Steak

Devon Seafood & Steak has a Thanksgiving menu. According to the restaurant’s website, it offers the following:

Thanksgiving prix-Fixe menu

November 22

11am – 6pm

Adult $38

Children (12 & under) $19

Children 3 & under are complimentary

The restaurant is located at 5715 N. Bayshore Drive in Glendale, Wisconsin. Its phone number is 414.967.9790.

Kil@wat

Thanksgiving 2018 can also be celebrated at Kil@wat. Here are the details:

BRUNCH 7 am – 2 pm

DINNER 3 pm – 8 pm

$49 PER PERSON | $69 WITH WINE PAIRINGS

“Feast with family and friends at Kil@wat’s incredible Thanksgiving brunch or four-course dinner. Bringing together traditional favorites and adventurous new creations, this will be a Thanksgiving to remember,” reads the event promotion on the website of the Intercontinental Hotel. The restaurant is located at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., InterContinental Milwaukee. The phone number is (414)-291-4793.

The Capital Grille

The Capital Grille in Milwaukee also has a Thanksgiving menu. The cost is $42, and items include:

Slow-Roasted Turkey with Brioche Stuffing

French Green Beans with Marcona Almonds and Cranberry Pear Chutney

Accompanied by Sam’s Mashed Potatoes to share

There is also a Thanksgiving Dinner option for children for $15 and the fill dinner menu is available. The Thanksgiving menu is available Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on November 22, 2018. The restaurant is located at 310 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI. The phone number is (414) 223-0600.

Aliota’s Restaurant

Aliota’s Restaurant has a Thanksgiving menu. You can access it here. The choices include “Roast Tom Turkey. White and dark meat topped with gravy crowned over homemade dressing.”

“Alioto’s will be serving from 11:00am until 5:00pm on Thanksgiving. Make your reservation today. We have a special holiday menu that includes a traditional turkey dinner, a variety of steaks, chops and seafood,” the website says.

Milwaukee ChopHouse

The Milwaukee ChopHouse is open on Thanksgiving Day from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant is located inside the Hilton at 633 North 5th Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The phone number is 414-226-2467.

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

Cooper’s Hawk, which is located at Brookfield Square Mall in Brookfield, Wisconsin, also has a Thanksgiving menu. You can read it here. Cranberry Sangria makes the menu as does slow-roasted turkey with pan gravy.

Adults cost $28.99 and kids 12 and under are $12.99. The restaurant is located at 15 S. Moorland Rd., Brookfield, and the phone number is 262-785-9463.

Pastiche at Metro

Pastiche at Metro offers a Thanksgiving Day menu. The website provides this information:

Start: Thursday November 22, 2018 at 1:00pm CST

End: Thursday November 22, 2018 at 8:00pm CST

Pastiche at the Metro will be open for a special holiday menu on Thanksgiving: Thursday, November 22.

Family style service beginning at 1PM.

$35 per adult and $15 for kids 12 and under. Price does not include tax and gratuity.

Limited seating. For reservations call Pastiche at the Metro: 414-214-3624. The restaurant is located at 411 E Mason St, Milwaukee, WI.

St. Francis Brewing Co.

St. Francis Brewing Company also offers a Thanksgiving Day buffet. It’s served from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Our all-you-can-eat buffet will feature turkey & ham carving stations and traditional sides. Including: carrots, corn, green bean casserole, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes & gravy, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, house salad, pasta salad, assorted fruit & desserts (including pumpkin pie) and dinner rolls,” the website says.

Prices are given as Adults – $24.95 and Kids 12 & Under – $12.95. The restaurant is located at 3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., St. Francis., and the phone number is 414-744-4448.