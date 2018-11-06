Sabrina Dhowre: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sabrina Dhowre is engaged to the “Sexiest Man Alive,” as Idris Elba has now been named by People magazine. The 29-year-old actress and model now refers to Elba as her “hubby.”

Elba, who frequently posts photos of he and Dhowre on his social media, told People being named the Sexiest Man Alive “was a nice surprise — an ego boost for sure.” Elba, known for his roles in ‘Luther,’ ‘The Wire,’ ‘Beasts of No Nation,’ and ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ among myriad other films, TV shows and stage performances.

In an interview with Angie Martinez, ‘The Voice of New York,’ and Hot97 show host, Elba confirmed he was in love with Dhowre.

When describing his personal life and sharing that he’s generally a private person, he’s good with sharing his relationship with Dhowre saying it’s okay “When you’re happy and in love…”

Here’s what you need to know about Elba’s fiancée Sabrina Dhowre:

1. Dhowre Shared the People Cover of Her ‘Hubby’ on Instagram

That’s my hubby!!! Yaaaaasssssss 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 thanks @people but I already knew

Dhowre and Elba were engaged in February of 2018 it was shared on social media by people who witnessed the proposal. Elba got down on his knees on stage during a screening of the film ‘Yardie,’ which Elba directed.

“When you turn up to the #Yardie screening with @sainoutalent clients @adnanmust & @akin.gazi and the director @idriselba steals the show with a #marriageproposal #congratulations #love #marriage.”

2. A Model, It’s Reported She Was Born in the U.S. But is of Somali Descent & Lived in Vancouver

Little has been reported about the 5 foot, 11 inch model’s origins and background. It’s reported she was born in the U.S. but that’s not been confirmed. She does not appear to have an accent. She is reported to have lived much of her life in Vancouver but is a Somali and is often featured on Somali gossip sites and chatrooms.

She is Muslim and has posted greetings on Islamic holidays including Ramadan. And Dhowre has posted images of her mother and her father and a sibling on IG but shared little info.

3. Dhowre Was Crowned Miss Vancouver in 2014. Dhowre & Elba Met in Canada & Made One of the First Public Appearances as a Couple at the Toronto Film Festival in 2017

She won the Miss Vancouver pageant in 2014. Video of the event is hard to find save for a few short clips on YouTube where she is seen with other contestants awaiting the crowning. She’s wearing a long red gown and towers above other contestants. It was reported that she “left judges in awe when she modeled a slate gray plunging neckline evening dress.”

The couple met on the set of ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ which stars Elba and Kate Winslet. He told People magazine at the time that “Falling in love while making a movie about falling in love is pretty special.”

Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie pic.twitter.com/XRtca1xcv0 — Rio Cinema (@riocinema) February 10, 2018

“Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie.”

4. Elba & Dhowre Have Been Seen in Public at the Jay-Z & Beyonce On The Run II Tour at London Stadium & at Paris Fashion Week

Elba is 46. Dhowre is 29. Dhowre has shared a number of ‘stories’ on IG chronicling their romance. She did not have a social media presence before September of 2017 when it was first reported the two were a couple. She now has more than 110,000 IG followers. And, has since shared video of the two attending concerts, charity events, partying, vacationing and even attending the Royal Wedding earlier this year.

And she made it on Wendy Williams Show. Well not really, but her dress did. And Williams’ audience booed Dhowre.

Williams criticizes Dhowre’s outfit at the Royal Wedding. Elba posted on Instagram, calling Dhowre ‘Sabbi,’ that she looked “beautiful.”

“Lets go see Harry and Meghan get married and make history.”

5. Dhowre’s IG Links to a GoFundMe to Help a Toronto Man Who Was Shot & Paralyzed. She & Elba Visited Saudi Arabia & Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

On the GoFundMe page, which hopes to raise $50,000, there’s an anonymous donation from 10 months ago for $30,000. There is no other donation listed from Dhowre, though it’s unclear if the large donation cane from her or Elba, nonetheless, she has shared it on her social media page and the fundraiser is just $3,000 shy of its goal.

This is the story it tells:

The man, Sabir Osman, was shot outside his family’s house by a stranger, who shot and killed another young man that same night. “Sabir turned around to grab his friend, who had collapsed on the ground, in order to get the both of them to safety when he was then shot twice, one bullet collapsing a lung and the other shattering his spine. He was rushed into hospital in critical condition and soon after had multiple emergency surgeries.” None of the operations could help his damaged spine hence the fundraiser to cover the costs of stem cell surgery in the U.S. Dhowre does not addess the capiagn in any images on her social media, but shares the fundraiser.

Also on her Instagram, Dhowre posted a ‘story’ about her and Elba’s trip to Riyadh from last winter. She shares images of Elba n state addressing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman saying she was “so proud.”