Lunar Eclipse Photos: Pictures of Tonight’s Red Moon

Tonight was the Super Blood Wolf Moon, a stunning lunar eclipse that turned the moon in the sky a beautiful shade of red. Here are photos and details about the eclipse, reactions from people who’ve seen the moon, and an explanation about what you’re seeing in the sky. This is a developing story and we will include more photos as they are available.
Here is a photo from Miami:
Tonight is a rare total lunar eclipse. Supermoons occur when the moon is full and closest to Earth. Tonight, the sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere was just right to turn the moon a beautiful shade of red. This is the only total lunar eclipse that you’ll see in 2019.
The moon appeared a beautiful shade of red in the sky.
This next photo shows a comet in the sky in the top left:
Some photos were stunning.
This photo is beautiful:
Some people were in areas of light pollution, so getting a good photo was a bit tougher to accomplish.
Cameras simply don’t provide the best resolution for getting a good blood moon photo.
Even if you couldn’t get a good photo (like the tweet below), you could still see the beautiful red color without a telescope, just by looking in your back yard if it was dark enough and the skies were clear.
Because the moon revolves around the Earth in an ellipse, not a perfect circle, supermoons happen when the moon is a little closer to Earth — about 225,744 miles away. The moon appears about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger in the sky than normal.
Tonight’s moon is called a “wolf moon” because it’s a full moon happening in January. And it’s called a “blood moon” because it appears red. So in total, we call it a Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse.
The next partial lunar eclipse will be July 16-17, 2019, but this won’t be visible in most of North America. It will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, south/east parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.
The next total lunar eclipse won’t happen until 2021, although we’ll have some almost-total lunar eclipses in 2020.
We will add more photos to this story as they are available.