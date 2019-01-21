Lunar Eclipse Photos: Pictures of Tonight’s Red Moon

Tonight was the Super Blood Wolf Moon, a stunning lunar eclipse that turned the moon in the sky a beautiful shade of red. Here are photos and details about the eclipse, reactions from people who’ve seen the moon, and an explanation about what you’re seeing in the sky. This is a developing story and we will include more photos as they are available.

Here is a photo from Miami:

Tonight is a rare total lunar eclipse. Supermoons occur when the moon is full and closest to Earth. Tonight, the sunlight passing through the Earth’s atmosphere was just right to turn the moon a beautiful shade of red. This is the only total lunar eclipse that you’ll see in 2019.

The moon appeared a beautiful shade of red in the sky.

This next photo shows a comet in the sky in the top left:

#RedMoon looking dope. Phone did its best! Comet passing by looks like a pixel in the top left but it's there! 👍 pic.twitter.com/Ww8X405wyx — Mazz🇵🇷 (@Maztecman) January 21, 2019

Some photos were stunning.

This photo is beautiful:

Some people were in areas of light pollution, so getting a good photo was a bit tougher to accomplish.

Lots of light pollution where I am but the moon is a deep crimson even with it. I can’t get better pictures but it looks astounding pic.twitter.com/mlqbUZXtBJ — Allison Z. (@ExpAllison) January 21, 2019

Cameras simply don’t provide the best resolution for getting a good blood moon photo.

My phone was just not up to the challenge of getting a good super blood wolf moon shot but it was well worth staying up for! And going out in the cold for! pic.twitter.com/r7psvEUm55 — Amy Pistone (@apistone) January 21, 2019

Even if you couldn’t get a good photo (like the tweet below), you could still see the beautiful red color without a telescope, just by looking in your back yard if it was dark enough and the skies were clear.

OMG the moon is beautiful. Couldn't get a great pic, but…what a way to shut our minds down from the BS.❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tCC9wZPtp — isabella P (@IsabellaAmore47) January 21, 2019

Because the moon revolves around the Earth in an ellipse, not a perfect circle, supermoons happen when the moon is a little closer to Earth — about 225,744 miles away. The moon appears about 30 percent brighter and 14 percent bigger in the sky than normal.

It was pretty freaking cold trying to take a pic outside of the Moon. Too cold to try and capture the nice star alignment next to it. #RedMoon pic.twitter.com/qAN9p54JM1 — Paul Guinnessy (@PaulGuinnessy) January 21, 2019

Tonight’s moon is called a “wolf moon” because it’s a full moon happening in January. And it’s called a “blood moon” because it appears red. So in total, we call it a Super Blood Wolf Moon Eclipse.

The next partial lunar eclipse will be July 16-17, 2019, but this won’t be visible in most of North America. It will be visible in much of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, south/east parts of North America, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, and Antarctica.

okay red moon i see u girl pic.twitter.com/bhYczjsO5X — 𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐱 𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐰 𝐚𝐫𝐢 💍 (@grandeshorny) January 21, 2019

The next total lunar eclipse won’t happen until 2021, although we’ll have some almost-total lunar eclipses in 2020.

We will add more photos to this story as they are available.