Amy Klobuchar Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Klobuchar Net Worth: $1.2 million

Amy Klobuchar has been representing Minnesota in the Senate since 2007 as a Democrat. She was reelected to a third term in 2018 and has suggested she may be planning to run for president.

Senator Klobuchar revealed on February 5, 2019, after the State of the Union address, that she had a “big announcement” coming up. She is expected to declare her candidacy for president during an event at Boom Island Park in Minneapolis.

Congressional candidates and sitting lawmakers are required to submit financial disclosure forms. As of 2016, Senator Klobuchar had an estimated net worth of just over $1.2 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

1. Senator Klobuchar’s Estimated Net Worth is On the Lower End Compared to the Rest of the Senate

Senator Amy Klobuchar’s approximate net worth has steadily increased since 2009, according to the Center for Responsive Politics, which tracks campaign spending and lawmakers’ investments. Her net worth was under a million when she was first elected to the Senate in the 2006 midterms.

She took a hit during the recession, as you can see from the chart seen above. The senator’s net worth dropped to about $456,000 in 2009. But her stocks recovered since then and as of 2016, Senator Klobuchar’s net worth was estimated to be $1.21 million. Between 2006 and 2016, she invested nearly $600,000 in the financial sector. The rest of her investments, estimated at $6.6 million, were listed as unknown.

Members of Congress are not required to report the value of their personal home, so that could drive her net worth higher. Senator Klobuchar was ranked #71 in the Senate in terms of personal wealth in 2016. You can see additional details on her listed assets and transactions here.

2. Senator Klobuchar Raised Nearly $10 Million For Her 2018 Campaign

Senator Amy Klobuchar raised much more money for her re-election campaign in 2018 than her opponent, Jim Newberger. She had $$9,981,489 and spent $7,542,349. By comparison, Newberger raised just $257,713.

She received donations from more than 6,300 contributors between 2013 and 2018. The top donor during that time frame was the law firm Dorsey & Whitney, which contributed $65,050 in total. Delta Air Lines gave $60,054. Half of her donations were Large Individual Contributions, and nearly 22 percent were listed as PAC Contributions. Senator Klobuchar did not use any of her own money for her campaigns.

The Center for Responsive Politics found that nearly 40 percent of Senator Klobuchar’s expenditures went toward securing media. Fundraising made up nearly 32 percent of the budget, and more than 13 percent went toward paying the salaries of campaign workers. 10 percent paid for administrative costs.

3. Senator Klobuchar’s Income Includes Royalties Earned From Two Published Books

Financial disclosure forms tend to provide a broad overview of a senator’s financial situation. They are not required to provide exact value amounts; instead, they select ranges. For example, toward the top of the form embedded above, you’ll see it listed that Senator Klobuchar’s spouse earned more than $1,000 from the law firm Berens & Miller, P.A.

As you scroll down the form, you’ll see that Senator Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, is listed as the owner of the majority of the assets. She likely did that in order to avoid conflicts of interest as a member of Congress. The assets listed include Life Insurance variables, retirement plans, and mutual funds.

Part 9 of the form lists two Royalty Agreements. Senator Klobuchar wrote a book in 1986 titled “Uncovering the Dome.” She continues to receive 15 percent per copy for college and Amazon sales.

She wrote another book in 2015 titled, “The Senator Next Door: A Memoir from the Heartland.” The form includes that the University of Minnesota Press “has acquired certain paperback rights to this book” and that the 2015 form reported book royalties. Her 2015 financial disclosure form states that she received royalties of $75,000 from Macmillan Holdings, LLC that year.

4. Amy Klobuchar & John Bessler Own a Condo in Minneapolis

Property records available online for Hennepin County in Minnesota show that Amy Klobuchar and her husband, John Bessler, own a townhouse condo in Minneapolis. The property was built in 1896.

The couple purchased the condo in 1996 for $168,900, according to the online property record. The value has increased substantially since then. Its taxable value in 2018 was listed as $302,500.

According to Zillow, the property has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. It is about 2,200 square feet with a partial basement.

5. Klobuchar & Her Husband Appear to Rent a Home in Arlington, Virginia

An online search of records connects Senator Klobuchar’s husband, John Bessler, to a property in Arlington, Virginia. We searched for that address on the Arlington County government website.

That search revealed that the home was originally built in 1950. The listed owner has a different mailing address, suggesting that the home is a rental.

According to Zillow, the single-family home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and is 2,261 square feet. It was renovated in 2002. The rental estimate is $4,500 per month, but the site does not provide information on how much Senator Klobuchar and her husband may actually be paying for the home.