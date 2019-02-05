No, Bernie Sanders’ Annual SOTU Response Isn’t Conflicting with Stacey Abrams’

Misinformation is circulating that wrongly claims Bernie Sanders’ State of the Union rebuttal on February 5 is the same time as the Democrats’ official rebuttal from Stacey Abrams. This is not true. Bernie Sanders’ SOTU rebuttal is taking place after Stacey Abrams’ rebuttal. And this isn’t unusual. Sanders has delivered rebuttals following the State of the Union in the two previous years also, each time despite not being the official person chosen to give the Democratic response.

In fact, even though Bernie Sanders is getting some complaints from Democrat voters about scheduling a rebuttal speech, it isn’t unusual at all. Last year, five Democrats delivered responses to the State of the Union, including the official one from Rep. Joe Kenney III.

Last year, in addition to the official Democrat response from Kennedy, other Democrat response speeches were given by:

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Guzman (Spanish-language response ? this is an official Democrat response)

Donna Edwards

Maxine Waters

Sarah Silverman, Deborah Messing, and Patton Oswalt appeared in a progressive activist “The People’s Response” by NowThis News.

Unfortunately, some sources incorrectly reported that Sanders’ speech would be at the same time as Stacey Abrams. But Sanders himself set the record straight on Twitter, writing: “Stacey Abrams is a great choice to deliver the Democratic response. I’m very much looking forward to her speech. For the third year in a row, following the Democratic rebuttal I’ll be on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube to respond to Trump.”

Stacey Abrams is a great choice to deliver the Democratic response. I'm very much looking forward to her speech. For the third year in a row, following the Democratic rebuttal I'll be on Facebook Live, Twitter and YouTube to respond to Trump. https://t.co/4xOCjkNwtF — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) February 4, 2019

Meanwhile, some are saying that Sanders shouldn’t respond at all because it’s not showing a united front. The Daily Caller reported that “some progressives aren’t happy about” Bernie’s speech, and included the following tweet in the story:

Why is he talking over the black woman our party chose to speak for us? https://t.co/wsn8G3EMwh — Amy Siskind ???? (@Amy_Siskind) February 4, 2019

But Sanders’ isn’t talking over Abrams. He’s speaking after her and encouraging others to listen to Abrams’ speech first. And last year, four Democrats including Sanders spoke after Kennedy’s official speech, so this isn’t unusual. In fact, NBC News wrote a story last year headlined “All the people lined up to counter Trump’s SOTU speech.” And USA Today wrote a story titled: “Five State of the Union rebuttals are slated. Yes, five.”

And although you may hear some complaints, many people are excited to hear what he has to say, or simply think it’s not really that big of an issue.

No, he does a little livestream every year after SOTU. Many other senators go on TV and do nightly news interviews, Sanders does a livestream. No big deal really. — build more schools less jails (@joshieecs) February 5, 2019

Don?t see the issue everyone is having here… Seems like a pretty obvious forum/opportunity for anyone seriously considering a presidential run to offer their specific rebuttal to the SOTU.

He?s def not directly stealing Stacey Abrams? thunder via this approach.

Stay chill. — Cody Burns (@Peesychoofs) February 5, 2019

he's one of the most popular and well-known politicians in the country, so he's doing a SOTU response after the official dem one. it's not that complicated — Rob Rousseau (@robrousseau) February 5, 2019

It’s unclear at this time who else might be giving a response to the State of the Union. We do know that Xavier Becerra, California Attorney General, will deliver the Spanish-language response to Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Becerra was invited by Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi to give an official Democratic response in Spanish.

Nina Turner addressed some of the complaints herself:

Let her speak? @staceyabrams is speaking and it will be magnificent! You do know his remarks are after hers. You do know he will be listening. And you do know he has been giving his own response to the #SOTU for three years now. Of course you do. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 5, 2019

Don?t bring your foolishness in my mentions. Or am I not Black woman enough for you? A tweet honoring Mrs. Rosa Parks has nothing to do with the #SOTU response. What you are doing is starting mess. If you want to have a real conversation about Dem Party & Black women call me. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 5, 2019

Bernie Sanders has not said yet if he’s running for President of the United States in 2020.