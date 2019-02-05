Brayden Berkshire Accused of Killing Nathan Joe Popper

Brayden Berkshire, a Logansport High School varsity volleyball player, is accused of shooting Nathan Joe Hopper, 18, dead in Peru, Indiana. The town of Peru is located 80 miles north of Indianapolis. The Pharos-Tribune reports that Berkshire, 18, was arrested by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on the night of February 4 after the shooting, which took place on the morning of February 3 at around 7 a.m. in Hopper’s home.

No Motive Has Been Made Public for the Shooting

The motive for the shooting has not been made public. Hopper was pronounced dead at the scene, reports WTHR. The station says that Hopper was found at his mobile home along North Mexico Road. Berkshire is being held at Miami County Jail on a bail of $15,000. She is facing charges of reckless homicide and obstruction of justice. A probable cause affidavit has not been filed in the shooting.

Hopper is a former student of Logansport while Berkshire is currently on the honor roll and the school’s volleyball team, according to the Tribune report. Principal Matt Jones told the newspaper, “This is a tragic event, and we want to allow the authorities to do their investigation.” The incident is being investigated by the Indiana State police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Miami County Coroner’s Office. Berkshire is due to graduate in 2019.

On Her Facebook Page, Berkshire Says She Has Been in a Relationship Since November 2017

Berkshire has multiple active Facebook pages. The page with the most recent update, Berkshire says that she lives in Logansport and that she has been in a relationship since November 2017. On a different page, Berkshire says that she started a different profile after her original profile was hacked. In the About section of the page, Berkshire says that she is a model at Hollister.

Berkshire’s volleyball coach was diagnosed with skin cancer in February 2018, despite this, she continues to coach the Logansport team, according to a Pharos-Tribune feature. Berkshire is quoted in the story as saying of her coach, “I think she’s doing amazing. She’s a really strong coach and she’s awesome. We all love her.” In the article, Berkshire is referred to as a “right-side hitter.”

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side