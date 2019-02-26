Shana Decree & Dominique Decree: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bucks County Pennsylvania District Attorney Weintraub announced that mother and daughter Shana Decree, 45 and daughter Dominique Decree, 19, are being charged with murdering their family Monday.

Weintraub said the pair were being charged with five counts each of homicide in the murders of Decree’s two children, her sister, and her twin nieces. Weintraub would not say how they were killed. Both of the women are in custody.

Dead are Decree’s daughter Naa’Irah Smith, 25, and son Damon Decree Jr, 13, her sister Jamilla Campbell, 42, and Campbell’s twin daughters – Decree’s nieces – Imani and Erika Allen, 9.

Police are looking for Campbell’s son, Joshua, 17, but not as a suspect, Weintraub said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Found the Family During a Well-Being Check Monday Afternoon But Have Not Said How They Died

Bucks DA Matt Weintraub on 5 mysterious deaths in Morrisville PA. https://t.co/uzsq9Rxs8j — Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) February 26, 2019

Weintraub said that the way the family was killed is still under investigation. He said the motive was as of yet unknown.

On Monday afternoon, in Morrisville, Pennsylvania, police said they found four people dead inside an apartment, but without any apparent injuries. Two others at the home were alive and transported to an area hospital. By Monday night, it was reported authorities now say five people were found dead inside the first-floor two-bedroom apartment.

According to the Bucks County Courier Times, “The fifth body was found in the unit hours after the investigation began late Monday afternoon. Police confirmed the discovery around 10 p.m. Monday.”

Confirmed 5th person found dead inside apartment. 2 others remain in the hospital tonight. Police still calling these deaths suspicious in Morrisville. @NBCPhiladelphia at 11pm. pic.twitter.com/9foOxz38Y7 — Aaron Baskerville (@ABaskerville10) February 26, 2019

Three females and one male were found dead in a bedroom, it was initially reported by the Bucks County Courier Times.

Police were asked by a “county agency” to perform a welfare check. The bodies found in a ground floor apartment, Levittownnow.com reported.

2. Morrisville Chief of Police George McClay Said ‘There Were no Obvious Signs of Trauma’ #DEVELOPING: On scene now of a death investigation here in Morrisville, Bucks County. Multiple people were found dead in this apartment building. Stay with @KYWNewsradio as we learn more pic.twitter.com/VaMVgOQnMw — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) February 26, 2019

With no signs of traumatic injury, fire officials ruled out hazardous materials or, for example, carbon dioxide poisoning.

Neighbors told local media they saw hazardous materials crews at the scene at the Robert Morris Apartments on West Bridge Street. On its Facebook page, the Morrisville Borough Police Department said there’s no danger to the community. Local media reported fire department personnel “did not detect high levels of hazardous materials upon entrance.”

3. On Social Media, Shana Decree Said How Proud She Was of the Daughter She’s Now Charged With Murdering

Shana bragged about her daughter on Facebook. But that was more than three years ago.

“My baby spent most of her senior year in and out of the hospital with me. She finished high school online. I’m so proud of her because she graduated, she did it. My baby wouldn’t leave my side. I am so blessed to have her as a daughter.”

She shared other family photos too but again, it’s been a number of years. In the above, it appears to be a picture of her and her children and sister.

4. Dominique Decree Appeared Very Close to Her Mother, Has Nearly 4,000 Facebook Friends & Recently Graduated High School

Dominique’s last Facebook post was around a month ago; a selfie. She’s documented her prom, time with friends, talked about her job at Sesame Place, And looking for a new job, and posted lots of self-portraits. She also has a number of photos of her snuggling with her mother.

She says she attended Morrisville Middle/Senior High School and is originally from Trenton.

Judging by that social page, there’s no clue of what was to come. Though a 19-year-old is more likely to be sharing on other platforms, like Snapchat. Some people that know her, and some that likely do not since her page is public and anyone can comment, are posting comments filled with rage.

5. Naa’Irah Smith, Decree’s Daughter Was Enagged to be Married, Accoridng to her Facebook

This is a developing story.