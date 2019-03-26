10 Best Athletic Tape Rolls for all Sports: Buy & Save

If you’re looking to buy in bulk and get good value, then take a look at the Hampton Adams White Sports Medical Athletic Tape. You get 8 rolls in the bundle and each roll has 45 feet of tape.

This tape is multi-purpose as first it can be used to tape ankles, wrists, feet, fingers, or whatever body parts and joints need extra support from injury prevention. But it is also effective for use on sports equipment, including baseball bats, hockey sticks, rackets, barbells, and more. Easy to tear from the roll with your fingers, it won’t leave sticky residue upon removal.

Made of cotton, the tape is soft and comfortable, yet offers maximum support. It is hypoallergenic, latex-free, and zinc oxide-infused. It works for all athletes of all ages.

If you are a weightlifter, especially one who squats, pair this tape with a new set of knee sleeves for a fully-protected workout.