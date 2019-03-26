10 Best Athletic Tape Rolls for all Sports: Buy & Save

The best athletic tape should accomplish a few important things during physical activity, namely support and injury protection for various body parts such as ankles, wrists, feet, hands, knees, and more. It doesn’t matter what sport you play, getting hurt is part of the game. So what do they say? “Tape it up.”
There are a number of different kinds of sports tape, including traditional white/black tape, kinesiology, pre-cut strips, adhesive bandages, and more. There are also body part-specific tapes which range in different sizes. So which is the right one for you? We’ve compilied a list below of all sorts of athletic tape to help you decide which is best suited to your needs.
1. Hampton Adams White Sports Medical Athletic TapePrice: $20.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Suitable for taping on ankles, feet, fingers, etc., but also athletic equipment like bats, rackets, and more
- Made of 100 percent cotton and is latex-free, hypoallergenic, and is zinc oxide-infused
- Great bundle buy; 8 rolls at 45 feet per roll
- Some users had difficulty unpeeling the tape off the roll
- Some users felt it wasn't as effective for longer workouts
- Some users felt it didn't work as well in wet conditions
If you’re looking to buy in bulk and get good value, then take a look at the Hampton Adams White Sports Medical Athletic Tape. You get 8 rolls in the bundle and each roll has 45 feet of tape.
This tape is multi-purpose as first it can be used to tape ankles, wrists, feet, fingers, or whatever body parts and joints need extra support from injury prevention. But it is also effective for use on sports equipment, including baseball bats, hockey sticks, rackets, barbells, and more. Easy to tear from the roll with your fingers, it won’t leave sticky residue upon removal.
Made of cotton, the tape is soft and comfortable, yet offers maximum support. It is hypoallergenic, latex-free, and zinc oxide-infused. It works for all athletes of all ages.
If you are a weightlifter, especially one who squats, pair this tape with a new set of knee sleeves for a fully-protected workout.
Find more Hampton Adams White Sports Medical Athletic Tape information and reviews here.
2. RockTape Kinesiology TapePrice: $14.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed to reduce swelling, help you recovery quickly, and limit pain
- Made of cotton and nylon and is 180 percent flexible so there will be no range of motion limits
- Extra strong and sticky, the tape has latex-free and hypoallergenic adhesive
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt this tape wasn't durable as some other RockTape products
- Probably shouldn't be used on equipment
RockTape is a wildly popular brand and known for making some of the best athletic tape in the business, especially in the kinesiology department.
The tape is ultra sticky and is designed to help reduce swelling, aid in quick recovery, and limit pain. Water-resistant and able to flex 180 degrees thanks to the cotton and nylon construction, RockTape is latex-free and hypoallergenic. The product, which is used athletes worldwide including Major League Baseball, USA Diving, and USA Water Polo, can be used on any body part in need of extra support and/or protection during physical activity.
There are dozens of color scheme options, and you can get single rolls in 2 or 4 inches wide as well as 2 inch pre-cut strips.
Find more RockTape Kinesiology Tape information and reviews here.
3. LotFancy Cohesive BandagesPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- It's easy to tear by hand, you don't need scissors
- Self-adhesive only and won't stick to hair, skin or clothing
- Can be used on fingers, toes, ankles, wrists, elbows, and even on pets
- It says they are waterproof but some users felt they weren't effective when wet
- This is a lighter adhesive, so it might not be as durable as tougher tape during strenuous activity
- Minimum colors available
A different option is the cohesive bandage, and this set from LotFancy isn’t exactly tape, but it’s designed to wrap any body part with the idea of cutting down irritation during workouts or other physical activity.
Water-resistant, the bandages will stay wrapped when it gets wet, though it isn’t made to keep the wound or whatever is being covered dry. FDA approved, it’s self-adhesive only and won’t stick to hair or clothes. You also don’t need scissors to cut it as it can easily be torn with your hands. And another plus, you can use it on your pets.
You’ll get 5 total yards of bandage with each bundle and you have the option of 2 or 3 inches thick.
Find more LotFancy Cohesive Bandages information and reviews here.
4. Mueller MTape — 32 RollsPrice: $62.43Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of very strong hospital-grade 100 percent cotton backcloth
- It will consistently unwind to the core for simple, clean tearing
- Works great for athletes who needs taping for wrists, ankles, feet, and more
- On the pricey side
- Some users said it left a sticky residue on the skin upon removal
- Some users said it didn't work very well in wet conditions
If you’re looking to buy in bulk, the Mueller MTape comes in packages of 32, 60, or 90 rolls, making it ideal for sports teams. And if you play athletics, you’ve likely heard of Mueller, a major player when it comes to the best athletic tape and other products in the industry.
The tape is made of 100 percent cotton zinc oxide and it’s 1 1/2 inches wide so it’s perfect for taping fingers, wrists, knees, ankles, and more. Very sticky, but not overly uncomfortable the MTape is great for users of all ages in all sports.
Avoid any sticky residue on your skin with a roll of pre-wrap tape from Mueller.
The pack of 32 rolls comes to 15 total yards of tape per roll. If you don’t need that much, check out the Mueller MTape in a 6-pack of rolls.
Find more Mueller MTape -- 32 Rolls information and reviews here.
5. Spartan Tape Kinesiology TapePrice: $9.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof and lightweight is designed to limit pain
- It helps you recover faster due to the increased kinesio blood circulation
- Includes a taping guide and if applied correctly it can stay on the body between 3 and 5 days
- Some users felt it wasn't as flexible as it should be
- The tape is very sticky so removing it too quickly could cause pain
- Some users with sensitive skin recommend a different product
The second kinesiology tape on the list comes from Spartan Tape and also comes highly recommended.
Kinesiology tape is designed to speed up your recovery, reduce inflammation and pain, and ultimately, maximize your athletic performance. Also very flexible, the tape won’t affect your range-of-motion so you’ll have full movement in whatever activity you’re participating in.
Waterproof and lightweight, the is super sticky and if put on correctly, it can stay on for as long as 3 to 5 days. The kinesiology can be difficult to apply sometimes, but with this purchase Spartan Tape supplies a 41-page taping guide, so you’ll know exactly what to do regardless of the area you’re taping.
Available in 20 bright and vivid colors, you’ll receive 2 rolls that are each 16 feet, 4 inches long and 2 inches wide. There’s also a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more Spartan Tape Kinesiology Tape information and reviews here.
6. Evolv Magic Finger TapePrice: $9.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for specifically for those who want to tape their fingers
- Self-sealing tape allows for excellent circulation and won't move when wet
- When removing, it won't leave a sticky residue on your fingers
- Probably not the tape you need for ankles, wrists, etc.
- Some users had problems trying to unroll the tape
- Limited colors available
Evolv makes some of the more popular and best athletic tape specifically for fingers and is ideal for activities like rock climbing, tennis, volleyball, football, and more.
The tape measures 3/4 of an inch wide (see, perfect for fingers) and you’ll get 30 total feet in the roll. I’d say it is possible to use this on your wrists if you have smaller ones.
- The self-sealing tape binds to itself without being too sticky and it promotes excellent circulation and won’t move or slide off when it gets wet. It’s also flexible enough so you’ll get excellent range of motion. You can add multiple layers, while the ends won’t fraying ends or leave any residue.
For more options, browse more Athletic Tape for Fingers at Amazon.
Find more Evolv Magic Finger Tape information and reviews here.
8. FlexTrek Athletic TapePrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- New and improved zig-zag design is easy to tear and sticks well
- Excellent for support and injury prevention in all sports
- It is hypoallergenic and latex-free making it safe for everyone
- Some thought the tape wasn't very effective in wet conditions
- Some thought the tape wasn't very flexible
- Some users thought it could be stickier
Another good bundle buy, the FlexTrek Athletic Tape is a no-frills model that just gets the job done regardless of what sport or activity you’re playing.
Designed to provide support and prevent injuries, the tape is made of 100 percent professional medical grade cotton that’s both hypoallergenic and latex-free. The strong, sticky tape has a zig-zag easy-to-tear design so scissors aren’t needed.
In this particular bundle you’ll get 8 rolls of tape, each measuring 10 feet long and 1 1/2 inches wide.
Find more FlexTrek Athletic Tape information and reviews here.
9. FlexU Pre-Cut Kinesiology TapePrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top quality therapeutic recovery kinesiology tape is suitable for all sports
- Helps reduce pain and inflammation while increasing blood flow
- If applied correctly should be very durable through all conditions
- On the pricey side
- Comes in only 1 pre-cut size (2 inches wide by 10 inches long)
- If improperly applied, it could cause some irritation
FlexU’s product offers kinesiology characteristics so it is some of the best athetic tape, but just in a different form as it comes in pre-cut strips. You get 60 strips with each measuring 2 inches wide and 10 inches long.
Designed to provide support, while reducing inflammation and promoting better blood circulation, these strips will help you maximize your athletic effort and let your body recover quicker afterwards. If you properly apply the tape (see the attached video), it’ll last through your entire, including water sports.
Available in 4 vibrant colors, the strips are made of latex-free, hypoallergenic materials so they’re suitable for everyone. It comes with a 100 percent money back guarantee.
Find more FlexU Pre-Cut Kinesiology Tape information and reviews here.
10. Drop Skip Athletic TapePrice: $16.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durably made of hospital grade cotton and can support all major joints and body parts
- The breathable construction is designed to let moisture slip through the tape for better sticking
- Good bulk buy as you get 6 rolls, each measuring 33 feet in length
- Could stick to hair, so you might want to pre-wrap
- Probably isn't the best in wetter conditions
- Only 1.5 inches wide, so if you thicker choose another from this list
Here is another good value on a bulk buy as the Drop Skip Athletic Tape includes 6 rolls which measure 33 feet each in length (and 1 1/2 inches in width). A cool feature is that it comes with a free carrying case for easy tape storage.
Ideal for any sport, the tape is made of 100 percent medical grade cotton and has latex-free zinc oxide adhesive. The back of the tape has strategically placed perforations which allow sweat and water to exit the tape to keep the adhesive side sticky all game long. The zig zag edge makes it easy to tear so you won’t need any scissors.
As usual with this type of tape, it’s always a good idea to invest in some pre-wrapping.
Find more Drop Skip Athletic Tape information and reviews here.
