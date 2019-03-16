These Are the Victims of the Christchurch Mosque Attacks

At least 49 people were killed and dozens more were injured when a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The victims of the extremist right-wing terror attack include men, women and children. The victims are from around the world, including some refugees who fled violence to find a new home in New Zealand.

The 28-year-old gunmnan, a native of Australia, was arrested after the shootings and is facing murder charges. He posted an anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant manifesto espousing hateful white supremacist beliefs on social media prior to the attacks and then live-streamed part of the shooting on Facebook. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

You can find a full list of the victims who have been identified so far, below.

The March 15 shootings occurred at the Masjid al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, a city of about 374,000 people located on the east coast of New Zealand’s south island.

Among the dead are heroes, who tried to stop the shooter by rushing at him or died shielding other worshippers in the crowded mosques. Daoud Nabi threw himself in front of another worshipper who had been shot in order to save the other person’s life, his son says. Nabi died at the scene. Naeem Rashid rushed at the gunman and tried to stop him. His act of bravery was captured on the shooter’s video camera. He was shot multiple times and was killed. His son, Talha, also died in the shooting.

Nabi, was 71. Another victim, Abdullahi Dirie, was 4. He was at the mosque with his father and four siblings. His family members survived, but he died at a hospital, his uncle told The Washington Post.

“This is a time of distress, we are in disarray, we don’t know why this has happened,” Asim Mukhtar, secretary general of the Pakistan Association of New Zealand told The Post. “This is probably the last thing on our mind living in New Zealand that this will ever happen.” He said there were at least two members of the country’s Pakistani community in the mosque. Mukhtar said the Al Noor mosque is the largest in Christchurch and the shooting happened 15 minutes before prayer began, while many people were still parking or walking into the building. He said if the shooting happened mid-prayer, the tragic death toll may have been higher.

“We are really not feeling safe at the moment,” he said. Some of the victims were Syrian refugees, a group called Syrian Solidarity New Zealand, told The Post. Ali Akil, a spokesman for the group, said they fled the civil war in their home country for “a safe haven, only to be killed here.”

Yasmin Ali told New Zealand’s News 1 that she lost a close friend and now fears being targeted for wearing a headscarf in public. “Family friends that we’ve known for 19 years — dead. People who were there for my engagement — dead,” she told the news station. “You don’t think something like this can happen in New Zealand, in Christchurch of all places with such a small community, kind and loving.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the incident is “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.” She added, “Many directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here…They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not.”

She added, “Because we condone this racism, or because we are an enclave of extremism, we were chosen for the very fact that we are none of these things. I want to send a message to those directly affected…For many this may have not been the place they were born. For many New Zealand was their choice, a place they actively came to and committed themselves to…it was a place where many came to for their safety. A place where it was safe to practice their culture and religion. We represent diversity and compassion, a home for those who share our values, a refuge for those who need it. And those values will not and can not be shaken by this attack. We are a proud nation of more than 200 ethnicities and 160 languages.”

Ardern added, “e were chosen (because) we represent diversity, kindness compassion, a home for those who share our values, refuge for those who need it and those values, I can assure you, will not and cannot be shaken by this attack … we utterly condemn and reject you.”

These are the victims who have been identified so far:

Daoud Nabi

Daoud Nabi, 71, has been hailed as a hero for throwing himself on a wounded worshipper to save that person from being shot and killed, his son, Omar Nabi, told reporters. His son described Nabi as “devout and community-minded,” according to NBC News. Nabi was known to help refugees who were members of their community, his son said.

Nabi himself was a refugee, moving his family from Kabul, Afghanistan, to New Zealand in the 1980s after the invasion of the Soviet Union, according to NBC News.

Naeem Rashid

Naeem Rashid has been hailed as hero for rushing at the gunman and trying to disarm him during the shooting at Masjid al Noor. He was shot multiple times during the struggle with the shooter and died. His son, Talha, was also killed in the shooting. He made his rush at the gunman despite his son having been killed in front of him.

According to The Daily Pakistan, Rashid was originally from Abbottabad city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He worked at a private bank in Pakistan before moving to Christchurch.

Talha Naeem

Talha Naeem was killed at the Masjid al Noor mosque along with his father, Naeem Rashid, according to The Daily Pakistan. He was 21.

Salwa Mirwan Mohamad

Salwa Mirwan Mohamad was identified in court documents as one of the victims killed in the shooting, The Washington Post reports. No other information about Mohamad has been made public.

Abdullahi Dirie

4-year-old Abdullahi Dirie was one of the victims of the attacks, his uncle, Abdulrahman Hashi, told The Washington Post. Hashi is a preacher at Dar Al Hijrah Mosque in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

His brother-in-law, Adan Ibrahin Dirie, was wounded in the shooting and was hospitalized. Abdullahi was at the mosque with his father and his four siblings. The other children survived the shooting and were not wounded. The family fled Somalia as refugees in the 1990s and resettled in New Zealand, Hashi told The Post.

“You cannot imagine how I feel. He was the youngest in the family,” Hashi told the newspaper. “This is a problem of extremism. Some people think the Muslims in their country are part of that, but these are innocent people.”